Elizabethtown, NC

‘The talent level … was off the charts’

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 1 day ago

ELIZABETHTOWN — Just 48 hours after coaching the East squad to a 95-75 McDonald’s All-American girls victory in Chicago, East Bladen basketball coach Patty Evers had a chance to reflect on her experience.

”Being in Chicago was absolutely amazing,” she said. “Everyone was so nice and kind to all of us.

“It was all well organized,” she added. “Joe Wooten, head of the games, gave us a detailed practice plan every day and it was very structured.”

Evers said the players were all business.

“When we were in practice all of the girls were locked in,” she said. “There was no playing around — our girls were very competitive and loved competing every day in practice.”

Getting to watch and coach some of the best high-school girls basketball players left a lasting impression on Evers.

“Being around the best of the best in the country, both boys and girls, didn’t seem real, but it was,” she said. “The talent level of the girls was off the charts. It was truly amazing coaching and watching them in practice.

“The speed of the game was so much faster than what I am used to and the moves and athleticism were unbelievable,” she added. “Our girls enjoyed playing defense and could really shoot the 3-ball.”

On her second full day in Chicago, Evers and her two assistant coaches from East Bladen — Alan West and Megan Kirby — got to see up close just what the girls on both the East and West teams could do.

“We had a scrimmage versus the West team on Sunday, which was exciting because the winner of the game would use the nicer locker room for the All-American game,” she said. “The girls were very pumped and excited and we ended up winning it with a 3 at the buzzer. We were tied with 12 seconds to play and fought back from a 14-point deficit.

“I think that set the tone for practice on Monday leading up to the big game on Tuesday,” Evers added. “Our girls were so determined to play better and they did. The myth behind the locker room was that, 90% of the time, if you won the scrimmage, you lost in the big game, so it was nice to win both.”

Evers emphasized that it was good to have Indya Nivar from Apex Friendship High in Cary on her East team.

“She is very talented and won the skills competition at the Jam Fest,” she said. “She is going to Stanford and is a phenomenal player and person.”

During her 26-year coaching career, which includes 21 at east Bladen and five at Tar Heel, Evers said the McDonald’s All-American win is right up there with the best.

“Every win is nice (but) this ranks high,” she said. “I can’t disregard all of the conference championships, sectional titles, regional titles our girls have won at East Bladen. Those were some of the best moments of my life. I would rank this with them.

“Without our girls and their hard work, at both Tar Heel and East Bladen, coaching in this game would not have been possible,” Evers added.

She also said there is going to be a documentary in the future that she, West and Kirby will be a part of, since this was the 45th anniversary of the all-star game.

