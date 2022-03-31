ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Meets With Oklahoma Republican Senators

By Alex Cameron
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpT80_0ew0Ip4p00

President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, will almost certainly be confirmed by the Senate late next week, but for now she is still making the rounds and visiting individually with senators. She met with Oklahoma’s two Republican senators Thursday.

There was no expectation that either Senator Jim Inhofe or Senator James Lankford would vote in favor of Judge Jackson’s nomination, and indeed both men confirmed Thursday they will be ‘no’ votes, despite having very positive things to say about her as a person.

“You have to admit, she’s one of the most delightful people,” said Sen. Inhofe moments after concluding his meeting, “it was like talking to a member of the family…but I had to keep reminding myself, you know, it’s a serious thing, this is a lifetime judge and she’s very, very liberal.”

Sen. Inhofe says a big concern for him is seeing which groups have lined up solidly behind Jackson's nomination.

"Groups like Planned Parenthood are supporting her, and other groups," said Inhofe, "so I would say this, the extremist groups on the far left are supporting her."

Sen. Lankford says he tried to use his 30 minutes to ask Judge Jackson about issues that didn’t come up during last week’s confirmation hearing, like religious liberty, Tribal law, and delegation.

“That’s an important area of the law — how much can Congress give away to the executive branch, how much can the Court give away to the executive branch, what’s the role of the executive branch with regulations?” said Lankford, reiterating his line of questioning. “We have some differences of opinion on how far that can go, but it was good to be able to hear and she was able to be forthcoming with me on that.”

The first Black woman ever nominated to the high court, Judge Jackson would replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, meaning her confirmation won't change the current ideological makeup of six conservatives and three liberals.

“It’s not about her as a person, she’s a very pleasant person to be able to interact with,” said Sen. Lankford moments after finishing his visit, “I think she’ll be thorough on the Court, but we do have some very different ways that we approach some of the law.”

It's those differences, Lankford says, that will keep him from voting in favor of confirmation.

"I can’t support her," Lankford stated, "based on what I saw in the hearing and some of the conversation we had today."

Sen. Inhofe feels the same way.

"I’m going to vote against her." he said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to approve the nomination on Monday and then the full Senate should do the same either next Thursday or Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
James Lankford
WBTV

North Carolina senator grills President Biden’s Supreme Court pick in committee hearing

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a second day Wednesday. Committee Democrats are emphasizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) still questioned the nominee’s record.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senators#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Congress
eenews.net

Committee sets vote on Jackson Supreme Court nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to convene today to discuss Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, but the panel is expected to delay a final vote until next week. None of the committee’s Republican members are expected to support Jackson’s nomination to a lifetime appointment to the nation’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

McConnell calls on White House to replace Fed nominee Raskin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on the White House on Tuesday to replace Sarah Bloom Raskin with a different nominee to become the Federal Reserve's top bank regulator. "President Biden's selection wildly – wildly – missed the mark. It's past time the White House admit their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jackson gets a GOP vote

COUNTING VOTES FOR JACKSON — It’s official. Judge KETANJI BROWN JACKSON will receive bipartisan confirmation to the Supreme Court now that Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) announced she’s a “yes.”. Collins said in a Wednesday morning statement that Jackson has “sterling academic and professional credentials,” and “possesses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Supreme Court Senate hearings – nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson should answer fair questions

With Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination hearings for the Supreme Court set to start Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, what should we expect? We know the basic framework of hearings week that has become customary for recent nominations – four days, with the first dedicated to opening statements, the next two to questioning the nominee, and a typically anticlimactic final day in which outside witnesses weigh in on the nomination.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy