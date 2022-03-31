ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State football Student Appreciation Day set for Saturday

By Phil Harrison
 1 day ago
Ohio State is still going through the paces of its annual spring practices, and things are starting to come together. When the schedule came out, one of the dates that many circled on their calendars is Student Appreciation Day. It’s a tradition that started with Urban Meyer to allow students the opportunity to get front and center with the football team.

This year’s event is right around the corner — this weekend in fact. The Buckeyes are opening the doors to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Saturday for students with a BuckID to be admitted to watch Ohio State practice.

It’s always a fun time, and it’s sure to be a hoot for current OSU students to feel more connected to the program. If you are planning on attending all the festivities, follow the details in the tweet shared by the official Twitter account of Ohio State Football.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m ET at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

We are sure that some photos and video will emerge from the event, and we’ll have anything entertaining that might be worth sharing. In the meantime, set up a ride, clear the calendar and go take advantage of another Student Appreciation Day at Ohio State.

