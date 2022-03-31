ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parx Adds Snap to Its App, Rebranding the Gaming Tech as ‘betPARX’

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
Image via Casino Connection at Creative Commons.

betPARX is the rebranded app from the Bensalem gambling site.

Parx, the Bensalem gaming brand, has rebranded its sports betting and online casino to betParx. Katie Kohler, of Play Pennsylvania, dealt out the details from the casino’s parent, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment.

Parx collaborated with Playtech to engineer the back-end of the revised app. Playtech is a gambling software development company located on the Isle of Man, off the coast of Great Britain.

The upgrade brings several improvements, according to Parx:

  • Quicker withdrawal speeds
  • Addition of PayPal connectivity
  • Greater login stability
  • Increased iGaming library

The transition to the new app should be seamless for existing, registered users. Prior usernames and passwords have been retained. Online play with live dealers is still supported.

Bonuses that were not completed prior to the transition to the new platform, however, have expired, according to their terms and conditions. Parx notified players of the ensuing change and reminded them that bonuses would need to be used and not carried over.

Of the overall relaunch, Matthew Cullen (SVP of iGaming and Sports for betPARX said), “We are incredibly proud to be launching betPARX in conjunction with an industry-leading technology provider in Playtech. We’ve made the sign-up, deposit, and cash-out processes as simple and smooth as anything in the industry.

“Plus, we’ve created a product that ensures a great experience,” he concluded.

More on betPARX is at Play Pennsylvania.

