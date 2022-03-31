ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. confirms ex-Pentagon official for Commerce Dept Russia export control post

By Karen Freifeld
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVmB0_0ew0Hj3u00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed former Pentagon official Alan Estevez to serve as under secretary of commerce for industry and security, overseeing restrictions on exports to countries like Russia and China.

Estevez will take the helm of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which is wielding export controls to keep goods and technology from Russia’s military and industry in response to its war against Ukraine.

Officials at the bureau helped bring together an unprecedented coalition of 33 countries restricting exports to Russia to hamper the war effort and punish the invaders. It also has been at the center of the U.S.-China tech battle.

“Commerce is at the forefront of the Biden-Harris Administration’s response to Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine and many other critical national security priorities, and I appreciate the Senate’s action,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement on Estevez’s confirmation. “We look forward to him getting to work.”

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Estevez, an executive with Deloitte Consulting, spent 36 years at the Department of Defense. During the Obama administration, he represented the department on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews investments for national security.

Estevez had been viewed a safe bet for the Commerce Department post when President Joe Biden nominated him in July, in part because of a limited track record on China. The bureau has power over Chinese companies dependent on U.S. technology.

But his confirmation was held up by Republican Sen. Tom Cotton and Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez.

Cotton dropped his opposition in November after Estevez said he would “aggressively” police tech exports to China.

But Menendez held up the confirmation until Thursday over a matter involving oversight of U.S. firearms exports, according to a person familiar with the matter. He gave the go-ahead after making progress on the matter.

“Secretary Raimondo and her team at the Commerce Department have engaged constructively on the critical issues that I raised,” Menendez said in a statement.

Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce official once viewed as a likely candidate for the under secretary post, hailed the confirmation.

“More is being expected of the Commerce Department’s export control authorities than ever before,” Wolf said. “Having an undersecretary in place to lead it is critical.”

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

388K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Russia#Commerce Department#Export Control#Ukraine#Commerce Dept#The U S Senate#The Commerce Department#Bis#Deloitte Consulting#The Department Of Defense
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

388K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy