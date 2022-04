You can watch a big asteroid make a safe flyby of Earth today (March 13) from any spot with good internet access. Weather permitting, the Virtual Telescope Project will livestream telescope views of the recently found asteroid 2022 ES3, which will pass by our planet just slightly within the orbit of the moon. The broadcast starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) and you can watch it in the video feed above or directly from The Virtual Telescope Project.

ASTRONOMY ・ 20 DAYS AGO