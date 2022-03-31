ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police ID murder suspect caught driving across Rio Grande

By Chris Babcock
 1 day ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was captured by U.S. Border Patrol Agents near Cesar Chavez/Loop375 after trying to cross the Rio Grande in his truck, has been identified by law enforcement.

31-year-old Patricio Sabas Gomez was wanted in the September 30, 2021 shooting death of 41-year-old Michael Martinez in Wichita, Kansas.

Police say the shooting was a result of a botched drug deal, outside a Wichita hotel. Gomez and his alleged accomplice, Shae Roberts, fled the area following the shooting. Roberts was later captured and was charged with First-Degree Murder and Attempted Distribution of meth.

According to Border Patrol officials, on Monday, March 28, Gomez attempted to enter the U.S. illegally by driving his pickup truck across the Rio Grande from Juarez.

Gomez is being held without bond in the El Paso County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Kansas to face charges.

On the evening of March 28, El Paso Station Border Patrol Agents encountered an individual walking along the southside of the Border Barrier near Fonseca Drive and Cesar E. Chavez/Border Highway. When agents questioned the individual as to his citizenship, the individual stated that he was a U.S. citizen and that he had just entered the United States from Mexico, illegally, by attempting to drive his truck across the Rio Grande. (CBP)

IN THIS ARTICLE
