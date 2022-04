Strasburg's girls track and field team is coming off a Class 2 State runner-up finish and is welcoming back much of last year's squad. Even with such an experienced team, Strasburg head coach Ina Rae Crisman wasn't expecting what she saw from her squad last weekend at Strasburg's Ram Country Invitational. The Rams finished second in the girls meet, behind Class 4 James Wood. There were 13 teams in the meet and seven of them were Class 3 or Class 4 schools.

STRASBURG, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO