2022-23 NBA salary cap number set: A look at all 30 teams

The NBA salary cap for the 2022-23 season has been set at $122 million.

This comes in at $1 million higher than previous projections. The NBA luxury tax number is $2 million more than original projections ($149 million).

There’s three teams who will be most impacted by the latter figure. That list includes the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors — all of whom are expected to pay a ton of cash into the luxury tax next season.

From a practical standpoint, the NBA salary cap increasing by a mere $1 million won’t have a major impact given very few teams have actual cap space to add NBA free agents outright.

What is the NBA salary cap?

It’s pretty much a soft cap unlike the NFL. That is to say, teams can go over the cap in order to retain their own free agents or sign bird-right players to contract extensions.

Those who are over the cap are limited in trades. The salaries have to pretty much match in said trade. They are also limited to signing players with mid-level or bi-annual cap exceptions.

As noted above, the NBA has this thing called the luxury tax. Once a team reaches that point, it must pay into said tax. Check out the NBA’s own FAQ when it comes to that.

Let’s start with the teams that are projected to be under the cap and then move on to those who will have no real cash to spend this summer.

2022 NBA salary cap: Teams with room to spend

Detroit Pistons

NBA salary cap space: $43 million

Detroit is in an interesting situation in that Jerami Grant was the subject of rumors leading up to the February 10 NBA trade deadline. Grant was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers immediately leading up to the draft. Portland absorbed his entire contract with its trade exception brought on by the C.J. McCollum deal back in February. This has Detroit with a ton of cap room to spend.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if Pistons general manager Troy Weaver looked trade Kelly Olynyk’s contract as a way to create even more capital moving forward. He’s set to count $12.8 million against the cap in 2022-23 with only $3 million guaranteed the following season. That’s almost like an expiring deal, which could come in handy.

Orlando Magic

NBA salary cap space: $27.52 million

Orlando has a total of 10 players under contract for next season. Orlando’s top salary cap figures go to Jonathan Isaac ($17.4 million) and Markelle Fultz ($16.5 million) — both of whom have been injured plagued in their careers.

Boasting the worst record in the Eastern Conference, there’s a chance that Magic general manager Jeff Weltman will look to move off these contracts. With a talented young core group, we’re not necessarily expecting the Magic to use this cap room on an over-priced veteran. That’s not their MO right now. That’s especially true with Orlando owning the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Indiana Pacers

NBA salary cap space: $25.74 million

Indiana’s decision to trade All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for a package surrounding Tyrese Haliburton will have long-term ramifications for the team. However, we’re expecting more moves from the team’s front office after yet another disappointing season.

It would not be a surprise if the Pacers traded both Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner this summer. They might also look to add Buddy Hield’s contract ($21.18 million cap hit in 2022-23) to any deal. Given the teams without cap room, contracts would likely have to match.

San Antonio Spurs

NBA salary cap space: $22.86 million

The Spurs moved off both Thaddeus Young and Derrick White at the February 10 NBA trade deadline. In addition to acquiring two first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, this gave them more cap flexibility this summer.

Right now, stud guard Dejounte Murray is the team’s highest-paid player with a cap hit of $16.57 million. Veterans Doug McDermott ($13.75 million) and Josh Richardson ($12.20 million) don’t necessarily fit into the Spurs’ long-term plans and could be flipped this summer.

Portland Trail Blazers

NBA salary cap space: $21.68 million

Like San Antonio, the Blazers made cost-cutting moves ahead of the deadline. That included trading high-priced guard C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Primarily, the acquisition of Eric Bledsoe as a salary fill-in was interesting. Only $3.9 million of his $19.4 million cap hit for next season is guaranteed. Josh Hart’s $12.64 million cap figure is also non-guaranteed. Portland’s acquisition of Jerami Grant does nothing to impact its cap situation given his salary was brought in via a trade exception. This gives new full-time general manager Joe Cronin a lot to work with as the summer progresses.

2022-23 NBA salary cap: Where the rest of the league stands

The NBA is different than other leagues in that there player options which will play a big role in the finances.

Someone like struggling Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is all but guaranteed to pick up his player option of $47.06 million for next season.

On the other hand, the expectation is that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will decline his option and potentially re-sign with the team . All of this is taken into account below.

New York Knicks -$2.49 million

Oklahoma City Thunder: -$2.53 million

Washington Wizards: -$8.99 million

Miami Heat: -$11.44 million

Houston Rockets: -$12.90 million

Memphis Grizzlies: -$19.66 million

Philadelphia 76ers: -$23.25 million

Boston Celtics: -$25.09 million

Sacramento Kings: -$25.86 million

Charlotte Hornets: -$27.62 million

Toronto Raptors: -$27.70 million

Cleveland Cavaliers: -$28.32 million

New Orleans Pelicans: -$29.95 million

Utah Jazz: -$37.53 million

Los Angeles Lakers: -$40.35 million

Chicago Bulls: -$43.87 million

Los Angeles Clippers: -$44.58 million

Dallas Mavericks: -$48.71 million

Milwaukee Bucks: -$50.45 million

Denver Nuggets: -$56.50 million

Phoenix Suns: -$60.23 million

Brooklyn Nets: -$64.40 million

Minnesota Timberwolves: -$68.80 million

Atlanta Hawks: -$84.16 million

Golden State Warriors: -$84.46 million

