ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Colorado Woman Shot While Breaking Into Cars

By Nate Wilde
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Colorado woman was caught breaking into cars in the early hours of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and was subsequently shot, suffering life-threatening injuries. The incident took place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at around 3 a.m. on Eagleridge Boulevard in Pueblo, Colorado. Here we see an aerial view...

espnwesterncolorado.com

Comments / 31

jdog
2d ago

keep running around stealing others property and find out.

Reply
14
Rufus Lincoln
2d ago

It used to be if you stole someone's horse you were hanged, now if you break in to a car you have special rights.🤔

Reply
3
John Deardorff
2d ago

If she dies he'll be charged with first degree murder. what he did was wrong. You can't attack anyone breaking into cars unless you are physically threatened and they have a weapon.

Reply(8)
2
Related
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Pueblo Police: Woman Suspected Of Breaking Into Cars Shot Multiple Times; Car Owner Arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman suspected of breaking into cars was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Pueblo. The owner of one of those cars was arrested. Now that man is facing a charge of first degree assault. It happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:25 a.m., Pueblo police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Circle and found a woman in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. “During preliminary investigation, it was found the female, allegedly, was breaking into vehicles in the parking lot when the male shot at her. Other people were involved with the car break-ins but fled the scene prior to officers arriving,” police stated. Officers took the shooting suspect into custody on scene without a struggle. Detectives are seeking additional information about the other suspects who left the scene. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Persons of interest located in double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office has located two individuals wanted as persons of interest in a double homicide. On February 8, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to County Road 67, in an area called Phantom Canyon, after someone reported a suspicious death. Deputies discovered the bodies of two men in a […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Gun Violence#The Colorado Shooting The#These Colorado Crimes
rolling out

Man kills 3 over social media post; what set him off

A New Jersey man was convicted on March 5, 2022, of killing two children and a college student after he broke into the home in November 2016 and tortured six victims because of a Facebook post. Jeremy Arrington was found guilty of three counts of murder, three counts of attempted...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 1230AM has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1230espn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy