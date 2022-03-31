ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

U2 Took Over Downtown L.A. for ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’

By Marah Eakin
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a U2 fan, you probably know the date of March 27, 1987. That's the day the band took over a downtown Los Angeles rooftop to film their guerrilla-style video for "Where the Streets Have No Name." The live show, which took place atop a liquor store that...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107

968

Followers

5K+

Posts

189K+

Views

Follow Classic Rock Q107 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joshua Tree, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Jack Harlow Are Living Their Best Lives In Turks & Caicos

It's lit in Turks & Caicos now that Drake and Jack Harlow have linked for an island vacation. The pair of hitmakers know how to travel in style as they're afforded all of the luxuries that come with being a chart-topping, global superstar, and they shared a few photos and videos of their fun in the sun. Fans have been enjoying both rappers revealing private moments that include them playfully trolling one another.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Person
David Bowie
Person
Stevie Nicks
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U2#Motion Pictures#Music Video#Mexican#Beatles#The Globe And Mail
mansionglobal.com

Betty White’s Sun-Filled Former Home in Coastal California Lists for $7.95 Million

"Betty's home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate," said listing agent Nicole Truszkowski. Composite: Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images; Aerial Canvas for Sotheby's International Realty. A four-bedroom bayside property owned for decades by late actress and comedian Betty...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

‘Scarface’ House in California Lists for $39.995 Million

A Mediterranean Revival-style estate known as ‘El Fureidis’ is coming on the market for nearly $40 million. “El Fureidis,” a Mediterranean Revival-style estate known for its starring role in the Al Pacino film “Scarface,” is coming on the market for $39.995 million. Exteriors of the...
REAL ESTATE
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Bad Vegan’ Director Chris Smith on How the Chef Who Stole Millions Became Netflix’s Latest True Crime Star

Click here to read the full article. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” is the latest documentary from Chris Smith, the director of “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” and “100 Foot Wave,” and an executive producer of “Tiger King.” The four-part Netflix docuseries, which Smith executive produced and directed, explores how New York City celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to fugitive on the run. In 2011, Melngailis – owner of Manhattan’s Pure Food and Wine – began draining the restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Shane Fox, a con man. Fox...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Yellowstone Creator Reveals a Frustrating Update to 1883's Additional Episodes

We've seen the 1883 finale, but it ain't over yet. In the first episode of 1883, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan teased the death of the narrator. Despite this, many fans remained hopeful that Elsa would prevail in the end. Regrettably, this was not the case. Many of the characters died in 1883, but the saga of the Duttons in the 19th century is far from over.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Talks Growing With the Role of Jimmy

Yellowstone star Jefferson White opened up about how playing ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom on the hit series allowed him to grow as an actor. “It’s both a transformation and also, in acting there’s sort of a constant question,” the actor said. “Are you transforming into this character, or are you revealing some part of yourself that is this character, ya know?
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
968
Followers
5K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy