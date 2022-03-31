Affidavit: Man had child porn in his computers

A man has been arrested in Laredo for having child pornography in his computers, according to federal authorities.

Arturo Diaz was arrested on Thursday via indictment on the charge of possession of child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted and at least five years of supervised release.

As per the indictment, Diaz is accused of possessing computers and other computer media that contained multiple images of child pornography.

Diaz allegedly possessed a Dell Inspiron desktop computer and an HP Pavilion laptop computer containing video images of child pornography.

Diaz had an initial appearance in court on Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher A. dos Santos. Diaz waived the formal reading of indictment, entered a plea of not guilty and requested a jury trial but wishes to proceed with his detention hearing, according to court documents.

An arraignment and detention hearing is set for April 7.