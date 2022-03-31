ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Lucknow stuns Chennai by 6 wickets for first IPL win

 2 days ago

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Evin Lewis struck 55 not out off 23 balls as Lucknow Super Giants stunned Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to clinch their maiden Indian Premier League win on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock scored 61 off 45 balls as Lucknow reached 211-4 to chase down Chennai’s 210-7 at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Put in to bat, Chennai got off to a poor start as Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out for one run. But his new opening partner Robin Uthappa scored 50 off 27 balls to resurrect the innings.

Uthappa put on 56 runs with Moeen Ali (35) for the second wicket before falling in the eighth over. Shivam Dube then hit 49 off just 30 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

His partnership with Ali was worth 22 runs and then he put on another 60 runs off 37 balls with Ambati Rayudu.

The latter scored 27 off 20 balls as Chennai’s batsmen rectified their mistakes from the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

MS Dhoni provided the finishing touch with 16 not out off six balls as Chennai crossed the 200-run mark.

In reply, Lucknow got off to a fantastic start. De Kock and Lokesh Rahul (40) put on 99 runs for the first wicket, helped by Chennai’s fielders spilling easy chances.

Chennai grabbed two quick wickets with Rahul and Manish Pandey (5) falling in the space of six deliveries but De Kock then put on 33 runs with Lewis as they set the base for this tall chase.

The runs kept flowing as the Lucknow batters took full advantage of dewy conditions. After de Kock’s dismissal, Lewis added 32 runs off only 16 balls with Deepak Hooda (13).

Lewis smacked six fours and three sixes to help Lucknow close the gap as Shivam Dube’s penultimate over went for 25 runs.

Young Ayush Badoni once again stole the show with two sixes in the final over, taking Lucknow across the finish line with three balls to spare.

“We had a good start with the bat and batted brilliantly in the middle overs. It was a very good wicket to bat on. But in fielding, we need to take our chances, only then we will win matches,” Chennai captain Ravindra Jadeja said.

It is the first time that Chennai Super Kings have failed to win either of their first two games of an IPL season.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

IN THIS ARTICLE
