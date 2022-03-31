ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

RECALL: Some Suave products contain dangerous chemical

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMdTt_0ew01xZ100

(NEXSTAR) — Consumer goods company Unilever has initiated a voluntary recall of two of its Suave antiperspirant products due to concerns over benzene content – exposure to high levels of the chemical has been linked to several types of cancer.

The affected products are Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants, both the “Fresh” and “Powder” scents. The 4-6 ounce spray cans feature the UPC codes:

  • 079400751508
  • 079400784902
  • 079400785503

Items with these UPC codes and expiration dates through September 2023 are the only Unilever/Suave products affected by the recall.

Unilever explains that the antiperspirants themselves don’t contain benzene but a review showed “unexpected” levels from the propellant that sprays the product from the cans. The company says the 24-hour deodorant sprays were discontinued last year for unrelated business reasons and were previously in limited distribution at U.S. stores and online.

Retailers who carried the items have also been notified to pull any that remain , Unilever says. Anyone who has the affected products should discard them immediately.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact Unilever at (866) 204-9756. More information on the products and reimbursement can also be found at the Suave Recall page. The Food and Drug Administration says customers who may have experienced adverse reactions to the aerosols can report to its MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting .

Benzene

So what is benzene?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that benzene is a colorless or yellow liquid when at room temperature. It can be naturally occurring – in volcanoes, forest fires and oil, for example – or found in human manufacturing.

Benzene is among the top 20 chemicals used in the U.S., the CDC says. It’s used to make plastics, nylons and some types of lubricants, rubbers, dyes, detergents and drugs. Tobacco smoke is a large source of benzene exposure to humans.

How is it harmful?

The CDC reports benzene damages the human body by causing cells to malfunction. For instance, bone marrow can stop producing adequate amounts of red blood cells. Additionally, it can cause changes in antibodies and white blood cell loss. Immediate symptoms of exposure include headaches, dizziness, tremors, vomiting and confusion.

Long-term exposure (longer than a year) can result in cancers, per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

WLNS
WLNS

10K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
WETM 18 News

FDA recalls some at-home COVID-19 tests

(WWTI) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on the “Flowflex™ SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test.” According to the FDA, this test was first recalled in early January by ACON Laboratories Inc. as it is the legal manufacturer of the “Flowflex™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test.” ACON identified the U.S Distribution the “Flowflex™ SARS-CoV-2 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Drugs#Nexstar#Upc#Unilever Suave
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Certain type of Jergens moisturiser voluntarily recalled over possible bacteria contamination, FDA says

Jergens customers are being advised to check their moisturisers after certain types were voluntarily recalled due to a possible bacteria contamination.On 18 March, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Kao USA, the brand that owns Jergens, had issued a voluntary recall of its Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturiser in the 3-ounce and 10-ounce sizes.According to the FDA, the recall was issued after it was found that these products “could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae,” a bacterium.While the health agency said the bacterium “typically poses little medical risk to healthy people,” it noted that it could pose a...
FDA
Popculture

Schwan's Home Delivery Food Product Recalled

A popular food item delivered across most of the United States through Schwan's home delivery network has been recalled after it was found to pose a potential health hazard. Fairmont Foods, Inc., on March 10, issued a voluntary recall of corrugated boxes of Schwan's Brand "Spinach and Artichoke Dip" due to undeclared allergens. It was determined that the recalled food item contains undeclared soy and wheat, which could lead to potentially serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Issued Due to Bacteria

It is hard enough to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms as it is, so any medical problems or recall could sink your efforts back to the start. That's why you take them seriously, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has issued a recall on Enoki...
FOOD SAFETY
WECT

FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Pfizer Issues Recall for Blood Pressure Medications Containing Nitrosamine

Pfizer issued a statement on Monday regarding a voluntary recall of three of its products due to high levels of nitrosamine (N-nitroso-quinapril). The recall affects eleven lots of hypertension medication in total: six lots of Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide), one lot of generic quinapril HCl, and four lots of a generic formulation of quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide.
INDUSTRY
WLNS

WLNS

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy