Politics

EU Leaders Plan to Get Tough With China if It Helps Russia With War

By Patricia McKnight
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

An EU official said the message should be clear, China will face serious consequences if Beijing offers any military or financial support to...

Xi Jinping
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
