35 Celebrity-Favorite Products From Instagram And TikTok That Are Available On Amazon

In a sea of predictable Prime Days, Cyber Mondays, and Memorial Days, a few genuinely exciting events stand out for savvy sale-hunters — and one of those hallowed markdowns is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale, where the off-price retailers chops an extra 25% off their already deeply discounted clearance section. Like Nordstrom Rack itself, the event is full of surprises; cropping up periodically with little advance notice and teeming with buyable bargains from beloved in-house brands like BP. and Z by Zella, respected standbys like Ugg, Allsaints, and Hobo, and a slew of designer brands that prefer that their discounted duds keep a low profile. Ahead, we’re answering all your burning questions about the three-day sale (which ends on March 27) and rounding up the need-to-cart goods to consider.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO