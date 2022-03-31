ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Apple Prepares New Weapons Against Banks and Fintech

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Banks and fintechs will have to get used to it: Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report should soon become their competitor. The tech brand has made services one of its most important growth areas.

"We continue to invest in innovation across our services business, which set another all-time revenue record last quarter and performed even better than we had anticipated," CEO Tim Cook told analysts during earnings' call in January.

Apple posted record revenues of $124 billion for the three months ending in December. Services revenues, which includes payments, rose 24% to a record $19.5 billion. Services gross margin was 72.4%.

"The growth of Apple Pay has just been stunning. It's been absolutely stunning. And there's still obviously a lot more there to go," Cook explained. "And because there's still a lot of cash in the environment. And so I think that both of these and whatever else we might do have a great future ahead."

It seems that Apple is determined to attract this money. The iPhone maker is in the process of developing a project called "Breakout", which aims at replacing its Fintech partners, according to Bloomberg.

Specifically, Apple is working on payment processing technology and infrastructure for future financial products. The company wants to offer a wide range of financial products and services ranging from payment processing, financial risk assessment for loan transactions, fraud analysis, credit verification and risk and dispute management with clients.

Apple didn't return a request for comment from TheStreet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qLQM_0evzqJOw00
Apple

Apple Is Becoming a Fintech Powerhouse

If the economic model of this new service remains uncertain for start-ups, the question does not arise for tech giants. Those who venture into the payment market do so primarily to retain their members and amortize their costs in other ways. According to experts, they are also attacking this market in the hope of recovering financial data on consumers, useful for developing other services.

If Apple materialized all these projects, the company would become a true fintech powerhouse.

Apple has already been present in mobile payments since 2014 and the launch of Apple Pay, which makes it possible to pay at merchants. The company also offers a peer-to-peer payment service, Apple Pay Cash, which is operated by Green Dot Bank on behalf of Apple.

Apple's Wallet app allows users to add, use, pay with their credit and debit cards, add discount vouchers, loyalty cards.

Apple's finance offensive gained momentum in February with the launch of a game-changing product in payment services.

The firm introduced Tap to Pay functionality. The concept is very simple: instead of using a dedicated payment terminal, the iPhone lends its NFC chip to authenticate the transaction. The iPhone screen displays the amount to be paid and a small NFC logo to indicate to the customer where to affix their iPhone, Apple Watch or NFC-compatible bank card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTKt0_0evzqJOw00

Apple Pay Later?

The rest works like a classic contactless transaction. The Tap to Pay functionality, resulting from the takeover of the startup Mobeewave two years ago, was developed in partnership with financial institutions which will be able to offer this option to their business customers.

Stripe will be the first to offer the feature to its customers this spring, with integration with Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report. Apple said that other payment platforms and applications are planned later this year. Apple Stores will also use this feature in the coming months.

Merchants must rely on additional hardware, such as Square's external terminal, to accept contactless credit card payments. With Tap to Pay, Apple is attacking this market head-on, or in any case offering an alternative option for small businesses, single-person sellers and other independents.

Apple specified that it will require an iPhone XS or a later model to support Tap to Pay .

Apple is also working on a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware products, a move that could make device ownership similar to paying a monthly app fee. The service will enable users to subscribe to hardware, rather than just digital services.

Finally, the Cupertino, California-based company is working on a new product/service, called Apple Pay Later. Basically, a kind of loan that could be repaid in at most four installments without interest for short-term transactions and with interest for long-term transactions.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
TheStreet
TheStreet

30K+

Followers

84K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow TheStreet and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
TheStreet

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Got Paid How Much in 2021?

Jeff Bezos became a billionaire and one of the richest men in the world as the founder and long-time CEO of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. He held that chair until July 2021 when he stepped aside to spend more time focused on his space company, Blue Origin.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Microsoft Loses Executive to Crypto as Talent War Heats Up

This is a big catch for the crypto sphere. Binance, the largest crypto platform in terms of trading volume, has managed to poach great talent from Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report. Rohit Wad has been Binance’s new chief technology officer (CTO) for four weeks, according to a blog...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

API investments help banks stay competitive within the growing fintech ecosystem

Banks that advance API usage can take advantage of BaaS and open banking solutions and participate in the wider fintech ecosystem. However, only 30% of financial institutions (FIs) were actually using APIs as of early 2021, according to PYMNTS. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Earnings#Apple Store#Tech#Aapl#Apple Inc#Apple Pay#Iphone#Bloomberg
MarketWatch

Apple reportedly wants to handle its own financial services, and partners’ stocks paid the price

Apple Inc. has increasing ambitions in financial technology as it explores ways to participate in the financial-services industry more directly, according to a Wednesday report. The company is developing payment-processing technology and tools that could support future ambitions, according to Bloomberg News. Eventually, Apple. AAPL,. -1.78%. could come to depend...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Receives a Violent Slap That Sends Warning to Other Tech Giants

In a boxing match, both opponents know that each round may be the last. But they often assume that the first rounds are moments of observation to try to destabilize the adversary; see if the lessons learned from the sparring partner were the right ones. Both opponents also know that if they take a violent uppercut it could just be the end of the fight. In any case, an uppercut or a knockout will send a clear message to future opponents: they are vulnerable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

Consider that earlier this month, one of the few “pure play” quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fintech
TheStreet

Google Tries to Outmaneuver GM and Amazon

It's not just the little cable cars that are climbing halfway to the stars. Tony Bennet may have left his heart in San Francisco, but autonomous vehicle companies are putting their souls into the City by the Bay. 'No Human Driver'. Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Volkswagen and Tesla Encounter Unexpected Difficulties

Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report are among the companies feeling the impact of lockdowns in Shanghai as China's most populous city grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases. A spokesperson for the German vehicle maker said the company will suspend...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon's Big Problem Gets Bigger

In a boxing match, both opponents know that each round may be the last. But they often assume that the first rounds are moments of observation to try to destabilize the adversary; see if the lessons learned from the sparring partner were the right ones. Both opponents also know that if they take a violent uppercut it could just be the end of the fight. In any case, an uppercut or a knockout will send a clear message to future opponents: they are vulnerable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dot.LA

Venture Firm Chapter One Launching Crypto-Focused Incubator

While some skeptics argue that crypto is a trend, venture investors like Chapter One are betting that it’s here to stay. After raising a $40 million fund in December to back early-stage Web3 startups, the Los Angeles-based venture capital firm has launched a crypto-focused incubator called Chapter One Studios, TechCrunch reported Wednesday. The six-month program starts in April and will provide three startups with a $1 million investment and the option to work out of Chapter One’s L.A. office; in exchange, the venture firm will take a 15% stake in each of the companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts.com

Mastercard Teams with HSBC for New B2B Cash Flow, Payments Solution

Mastercard is teaming up with HSBC in the U.K. to launch a new business-to-business (B2B) payment solution for cash flow management and expanded payment options, according to a press release on Monday (March 21). The Mastercard Track Card to Account Transfer enables businesses to use their commercial card program to...
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Snap Buys NextMind To Bolster Its AR Hardware Research

Social media giant Snap has bought NextMind, a Paris-based neuro-tech company that builds mind-controlled headbands, for an undisclosed amount. The Santa Monica-based company said Wednesday that NextMind will bolster its augmented reality (AR) research. The NextMind team, which will remain in Paris, will work with Snap’s hardware research arm, Snap Lab, which develops AR technologies like Snap’s Spectacles glasses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
TheStreet

Two Names to Consider in Tough Markets

The keys to market success as finding good entry points and leaving emotions out of the decision-making process, argues Real Money Columnist James “Rev Shark” Deporre. “Markets as strong as this one confound the bears -- but they also are very difficult for bulls that are trying to put cash to work,” Deporre wrote recently on Real Money.
STOCKS
TheStreet

AMD Stock Alert: Buy the Dip or Stay Clear?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report hasn’t been trading as well as Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report lately, but it’s done a pretty good job helping lead tech stocks higher. Now though, it’s struggling. Shares are down almost 5% today after...
STOCKS
TheStreet

The Horizon Darkens for Faraday Future, Dubbed 'Next Tesla'

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) - Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Report was long seen as the electric vehicle maker that would challenge Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominance. The company has even embraced the title of Tesla's No. 1 competitor. It is clear that the two...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple Buys UK Fintech Start-Up Credit Kudos

LONDON — Apple has acquired British fintech start-up Credit Kudos, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal was finalized earlier this week, the people told CNBC, preferring to remain anonymous in discussing commercially sensitive information. The deal values Credit Kudos at around $150 million, one of the people said.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Don't Buy BlackBerry Stock After Earnings Decline

Shares of BlackBerry (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report are not trading well on Friday, down about 11% on the day after the company reported earnings. It comes on a tough day in the market, as the S&P 500 is caught in a three-day skid following a monstrous 11 day surge.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
84K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy