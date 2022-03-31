ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

AP FACT CHECK: Biden overpromises on green energy savings

By AMANDA SEITZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iObak_0evzq7tT00
1 of 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vastly overpromised Thursday when he told Americans they can expect savings of $500 a month by transitioning to renewable energy. It’s possible they might save that much over a year, not per month.

Biden addressed the subject while announcing plans to order the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the strategic petroleum reserve for the next six months.

Biden is grappling with fallout from surging energy prices, including gasoline that has reached an average of $4.23 per gallon, after the United States banned imports of Russian oil and gas.

It’s unclear how much gasoline prices might dip from Biden’s new order, but the president did promise immediate savings from adopting renewable energy:

BIDEN: “If your home is powered by safer, cheaper, cleaner electricity like solar or heat pumps, you can save about $500 a month on average.”

THE FACTS: Not so. The average person in the U.S. spends far less than that every month on electricity.

The average electric bill for homeowners was $115 per month in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Between 2009 and 2019, the average monthly electric bill for a U.S. homeowner never surpassed $120.

In a statement released to support his order Thursday, the White House predicted his energy plan would save people “$500 a year from using clean electricity like solar and heat pumps to power their homes.”

Earlier this year Biden himself promised to save “families an average of $500 a year by combatting climate change.” But in a fumble, he cast the savings this time as monthly. The White House corrected Biden’s remark in a transcript, making clear he meant to say the savings he predicted would be over a year.

Even yearly savings, though, would take years for homeowners to realize, given the upfront cost of installing solar panels and heat pumps in homes.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
Reason.com

A Judge Finds a 'Substantial Basis' for the Claim That Fox News Recklessly Promoted Trump's Election Fantasy

Smartmatic USA (SUSA), a Florida-based voting technology company, had a very limited role in the 2020 general election: a single contract with Los Angeles County. But Smartmatic loomed much larger in the imaginations of Trump campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who repeatedly claimed the company had supplied fraud-facilitating software to Dominion Voting Systems as part of an elaborate conspiracy to steal millions of votes for Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNBC host to Buttigieg on national debt: 'No one' with credit card bills 'thinks the answer is to spend more'

CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., claims that government spending would reduce the national debt and that it was not inflationary. Kernen asked Buttigieg during Tuesday's "Squawk Box" segment if Pelosi's statement was the view of the entire administration, and if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Energy Savings#Gas Prices#Ap#Americans#Russian#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy