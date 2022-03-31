ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee man convicted in 2019 deaths of 2 men outside bar

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in two stabbing deaths outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

Michael Mosley was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths, attempted first-degree murder in the stabbing of another man left blind in one eye and assault of another, The Tennessean reported.

College students Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were killed Dec. 21, 2019, at The Dogwood bar.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter and Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman said Mosley escalated a comment from one of the group’s friends to a fistfight and he was the only one to pull a knife.

Defense lawyer Ken Quillen argued that Mosley was acting in self-defense .

Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard and musician Tucker Beathard, son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

831K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fox 19

Toledo man convicted in death of his infant niece

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been convicted of killing his 5-month-old niece. According to court documents, Ronnie Nelson was found guilty on Thursday of murder and felonious assault in the death of 5-month-old Ava Pope. According to police records, the child was found unresponsive in the 5000...
TOLEDO, OH
WSMV

Man arrested for pulling a knife outside Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Thursday afternoon for causing a scene outside a bar on Broadway while holding a knife. According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Ryan Edwards was asked to leave the Nashville Underground bar on Broadway around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. During his...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball beats No. 9 Vanderbilt 6-2 in bizarre game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball took care of Vanderbilt 6-2 in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night in Nashville. It didn't take long for tensions to run high in this game between the top-ranked Vols and ninth-ranked Commodores. In the top of the first, right...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Beathard
Person
Tucker Beathard
Person
Amy Hunter
actionnews5.com

Memphis Americans getting set for the NISL playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Indoor action, the Memphis Americans close out their Inaugural season in the National Indoor Soccer League with back to back games on the road, starting today at the Columbus, Georgia Rapids. The Americans men’s squad is in second place overall. Columbus 3rd. The Rapids...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy