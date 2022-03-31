Tennessee man convicted in 2019 deaths of 2 men outside bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in two stabbing deaths outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

Michael Mosley was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths, attempted first-degree murder in the stabbing of another man left blind in one eye and assault of another, The Tennessean reported.

College students Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were killed Dec. 21, 2019, at The Dogwood bar.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter and Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman said Mosley escalated a comment from one of the group’s friends to a fistfight and he was the only one to pull a knife.

Defense lawyer Ken Quillen argued that Mosley was acting in self-defense .

Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard and musician Tucker Beathard, son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis.