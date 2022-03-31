ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Procession route announced for James Speedy's return

By Kristi R. Garabrandt, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjrKW_0evzpxIr00

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy, one of four Marines killed in a training accident in Norway on March 18, will make the final leg of his journey home on Friday.

The body of the Cambridge native will arrive at the Zanesville Airport at approximately 2 p.m. He will be escorted to Cambridge by the Cambridge Police Department, Guernsey County Sherriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The procession will leave the Zanesville Airport at approximately 2:30 p.m., and head east on I-70. At approximately 3 p.m., the procession will exit I-70 at New Concord, travel north on South Friendship Drive and turn onto John Glenn Highway at 3:15 p.m. It is expected to makes its way left to Dewey Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., then onto Wheeling Avenue before arriving at the Thorn-Black Funeral Home around 3:45 p.m.

The family expects to announce the times for public visitation and services early next week.

Speedy will be laid to rest at North Woods Cemetery in Cambridge.

Anyone wishing to send cards to express their condolences to the family can send them to Charles Speedy, 2414 Eastmoor Drive, Cambridge, OH 43725.

Comments / 0

The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+

Followers

498

Posts

163K+

Views

Related
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
Sandusky Register

Local man found dead in Tiffin

The Tiffin Police Department and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a man who had been missing on the banks of the Sandusky River Thursday morning. Joseph Collingsworth, 35, of Milan, was identified as the man found. According to a release from the city, Collingsworth had...
TIFFIN, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
498
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy