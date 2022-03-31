ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop Lit Up SoHo

By Alvin aqua Blanco
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

Nigo and Steven Victor know how to get the people going. In correlation with the release the I Know NIGO album, the Victor Victor label and brand teamed with Shopify to host a pop-up shop in NYC where fans could cop their highly coveted merch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyZ73_0evznKxm00
Source: Shopify / Shopify

It went down on Saturday (March on my 26), the day after Nigo dropped his critically acclaimed second album. Among the projects high power features are Pusha T and Pharrell, who we mention here because they both slid through the VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify pop-up. Also spotted inside, besides the shoppers and fans who cued up for hours for their chance to get inside, were artist KAWS, the LOX rapper Jadakiss and Desus of Desus & Mero fame.

The limited-edition merchandise collection includes lush varsity jackets, tees, dog collars, leashes and bowls, skate decks and baseball bats. Besides the aforementioned goods, the in-store experience at 131 Greene St. also included DJ spinning tunes, a skate ramp, ballpark seating that choice for selfies and vintage video game stations.

The online shop will launch in April. Until then, check out photos from the event in the gallery.

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop Lit Up SoHo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRL8x_0evznKxm00

2. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5BcE_0evznKxm00

3. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

4. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMBvs_0evznKxm00

5. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlTvZ_0evznKxm00

6. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24b7Dx_0evznKxm00

7. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpUX0_0evznKxm00

8. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuklj_0evznKxm00

9. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iB1YU_0evznKxm00

10. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0fSa_0evznKxm00

11. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7hHm_0evznKxm00

12. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sK6lv_0evznKxm00

13. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xulkV_0evznKxm00

14. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWKyk_0evznKxm00

15. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsTxm_0evznKxm00

16. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8PGd_0evznKxm00

17. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRmhK_0evznKxm00

18. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTTzL_0evznKxm00

19. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZlpr_0evznKxm00

20. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8SP4_0evznKxm00

