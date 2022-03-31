Popular Restaurant To Shutter After 91 Years In Allentown

The Brass Rail Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

After over 90 years of serving the Lehigh Valley community, The Brass Rail on Lehigh Street has announced that it will permanently close its doors in June.

"It is with much sadness that we are announcing our closure. Our last day of business will be Saturday, June 4, 2022," reads a Wednesday, March 30 Facebook post from Lehigh Valley with Love.

"This was a very difficult decision. We want to express our gratitude to all of our loyal customers for your patronage for the past 91 years, as well as our wonderful family of employees. The Brass Rail would not have survived and thrived without both," the Sorrentino family notes.

The Allentown staple, known for its Italian roots and cozy atmosphere, is one of numerous Pennsylvania eateries to shut its doors citing COVID-19 related staffing issues, third-generation owner Mark Sorrentino told WFMZ.

In the 1930s, the restaurant was the first in the area to serve a steak sandwich, according to its website.

The eatery will be replaced by a Royal Farms convenience store, according to WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.