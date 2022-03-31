ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Pine says he only reads about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson since getting an iPhone

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfezM_0evzmyir00

Chris Pine has shared that he recently got an iPhone and how “really bad” it is, joking about how much time he’s spent reading about Kim Kardashian ’s relationship with Pete Davidson .

Pine discussed how he upgraded his flip phone, after having it for years, during a recent interview on Josh Horowitz’s podcast, Happy Sad Confused . And according to the 41-year-old actor, his iPhone is “really bad” for his “soul.”

“I had a flip phone for four years or three years and then I just got an iPhone because I felt pummelled by how difficult being analog [was],” he said. “It was very difficult, but having just gotten this crack machine, it’s really bad.”

“These things are really, really, really bad,” he continued. “I may immediately go back to a flip phone. I don’t know if I can handle it. I don’t know if my soul can handle it.”

The Star Trek star noted that before getting an iPhone, he used to read “so many books.”

“I was f***ing murdering these books,” he told Horowitz, in regards to how often he would read. “15 books in like three months.”

The Wonder Woman star jokingly addressed that he now knows a lot about Davidson and Kardashian but nothing about “literature.”

“I could tell you everything about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian but not a f***ing thing about literature,” he said. “I can’t tell you a f**ing thing about it.”

Horwitz acknowledged how iPhones allow people to play Wordle and go on TikTok, which Pine groaned about in response.

“Ugh I just wanted to vomit,” the actor said. “Ugh I hate myself. Such self-loathing about it.”

Pine has previously discussed having a flip phone and how it was beneficial for him. While on Good Morning America back in 2017, he said that the device helped keep things “non-complicated.”

“The flip world is a whole world you gotta get into,” he explained in the interview, via Us Weekly . “I’ll tell you what, here we go. I recently got a record player and a flip phone. I kind of like the simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated. I don’t want to be connected so much.”

As Kardashian and Davidson have continued to make headlines, Pine isn’t the only celebrity that has shared his thoughts about the couple. Earlier this month, Britney Spears responded to an Instagram story that Davidson posted on Scott Disick’s account, saying in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had “ no idea ” who the Saturday Night Live star was.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

579K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wonder Woman
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jason Momoa says separation from Lisa Bonet has been 'hard'

Jason Momoa admits that his separation from Lisa Bonet has been "hard." The Aquaman and Dune star, 42, shared photos from his week in NYC, where he attended the premiere of stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz's latest film, The Batman, bringing along his two younger children with Bonet, Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. He also thanked fans and the media for "giving us space" as he and his family navigate a public separation.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

579K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy