Chris Pine says he only reads about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson since getting an iPhone

Chris Pine has shared that he recently got an iPhone and how “really bad” it is, joking about how much time he’s spent reading about Kim Kardashian ’s relationship with Pete Davidson .

Pine discussed how he upgraded his flip phone, after having it for years, during a recent interview on Josh Horowitz’s podcast, Happy Sad Confused . And according to the 41-year-old actor, his iPhone is “really bad” for his “soul.”

“I had a flip phone for four years or three years and then I just got an iPhone because I felt pummelled by how difficult being analog [was],” he said. “It was very difficult, but having just gotten this crack machine, it’s really bad.”

“These things are really, really, really bad,” he continued. “I may immediately go back to a flip phone. I don’t know if I can handle it. I don’t know if my soul can handle it.”

The Star Trek star noted that before getting an iPhone, he used to read “so many books.”

“I was f***ing murdering these books,” he told Horowitz, in regards to how often he would read. “15 books in like three months.”

The Wonder Woman star jokingly addressed that he now knows a lot about Davidson and Kardashian but nothing about “literature.”

“I could tell you everything about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian but not a f***ing thing about literature,” he said. “I can’t tell you a f**ing thing about it.”

Horwitz acknowledged how iPhones allow people to play Wordle and go on TikTok, which Pine groaned about in response.

“Ugh I just wanted to vomit,” the actor said. “Ugh I hate myself. Such self-loathing about it.”

Pine has previously discussed having a flip phone and how it was beneficial for him. While on Good Morning America back in 2017, he said that the device helped keep things “non-complicated.”

“The flip world is a whole world you gotta get into,” he explained in the interview, via Us Weekly . “I’ll tell you what, here we go. I recently got a record player and a flip phone. I kind of like the simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated. I don’t want to be connected so much.”

As Kardashian and Davidson have continued to make headlines, Pine isn’t the only celebrity that has shared his thoughts about the couple. Earlier this month, Britney Spears responded to an Instagram story that Davidson posted on Scott Disick’s account, saying in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had “ no idea ” who the Saturday Night Live star was.