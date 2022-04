Andrea Durbin, the director of Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, announced this afternoon she will leave the job she took a little less than three years ago. “As we emerge from the pandemic, it is time for me to focus on my family and being more present for my daughter during her last two years before she leaves for college,” Durbin said in a statement. “If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it is that life is too short. I’ve decided it is time to prioritize my family. I will be working closely with Commissioner Rubio and BPS leadership during this transition.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 DAYS AGO