Luann de Lesseps ‘can’t see’ ‘RHONY: Legacy’ series without Ramona Singer

By Evan Real
 2 days ago

The Countess wants the Singer Stinger to stick around.

One week after Andy Cohen announced plans to reboot “The Real Housewives of New York City” with an entire new cast – along with a second show that will feature OG stars – Luann de Lesseps exclusively tells Page Six that she can’t fathom the franchise moving forward without Ramona Singer.

“Listen, I can’t see a show without the Ramona Singer ‘stinger,’” de Lesseps says while promoting her NFT collection with Fanaply . “So, I’d be surprised if they didn’t ask her back.”

A portion of Bravo fans have persistently called for the network to exile Singer, 65, from “New York City” since Season 13 finished airing in September 2021.

Many cite Page Six’s exclusive report of an alleged racist comment made by Singer about co-star Eboni K. Williams that launched an internal investigation and subsequently halted reunion plans last year. (Singer, who has denied making any such remark, was later cleared in the investigation.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzuiH_0evzmqf300 Luann de Lesseps exclusively tells Page Six that the “RHONY: Legacy” series wouldn’t feel complete without Ramona Singer. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Regardless of the controversy, de Lesseps suggests that the next iteration of “RHONY” wouldn’t feel whole without Singer, the only cast member who has maintained a full-time position since the show’s 2008 inception.

“Love her or hate her, she’s a woman that [many have] grown to love,” she says. “We’ve seen her on television for so long.”

With casting for the project — internally referred to as “RHONY: Throwback” or “RHONY: Legacy” at Bravo — underway, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer says she is hoping to reclaim her golden apple herself.

“If they ask me, I would love to and I can’t think of a better scenario than coming back with all the OGs. What fun? I think it’s very hard to fit people into a cast that’s been around for so long,” she says, likely referring to Williams, 38, and Leah McSweeney, who sometimes struggled to fit in with the seasoned vets.

“It’s like the square peg in the round hole,” de Lesseps adds. “Sometimes it just doesn’t work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gb3EW_0evzmqf300 De Lesseps and Singer have appeared on 13 consecutive seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York City” together.Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Asked to share her dream “Legacy” lineup, the Bravolebrity names Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon as her top picks. While she would “welcome” Bethenny Frankel back, de Lesseps believes that “ship has sailed” — especially after the Skinnygirl CEO called the news about the next installments of “RHONY” “f–king boring” in a shady TikTok .

“It’s interesting how for somebody that doesn’t ever want to mention the ‘Housewives’ ever again that she’s talking about how ‘boring’ it would be,” de Lesseps notes.

Two other women she doesn’t expect to see back onscreen? Heather Thomson and Carole Radziwill.

“It’s not a matter of coming crawling back, it’s a matter of being asked back,” de Lesseps quips of Thomson, 51, who vowed to Page Six last fall that she would never again utter a word about “The Real Housewives” — but this was before the “Legacy” show took form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJhmz_0evzmqf300
De Lesseps, pictured here in 2008 with Singer and some of their former co-stars, tells Page Six that she would also like to see Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley return to the franchise. WireImage

Meanwhile, the Fosé Rosé founder seems confident that Radziwill, 58, is “not on the radar” for casting directors as the author has not only distanced herself from the franchise but her former co-stars as well.

“I do not [talk to Carole],” she says. “I don’t think anybody has a relationship with Carole.”

Until contracts are handed out, the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” alum is focused on other ventures — including her collaboration with Fanaply, an eco-friendly NFT solution provider.

Celeb shutterbug Ezequiel De La Rosa photographed de Lesseps for the “Oh Marilyn” NFT project , inspired by the “strength and beauty of Marilyn Monroe,” to benefit the nonprofit women’s organization, The Helping Angels .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Y8z3_0evzmqf300 De Lesseps stars in the “Oh Marilyn” collection for Fanaply, an eco-friendly NFT solution provider.EZ STUDIOS

Other women channeling the late Hollywood legend for the series include de Lesseps’ pal and former “RHONY” castmate Medley, 57, actress Jennifer Lyon and models Lana Ogilvie and Sophie Sumner.

“I’m humbled to be included [in this group of women] and and excited to have … my very first NFT!” de Lesseps enthuses.

“Also, I totally connect with Marilyn. She’s iconic. And to be made to look like her and embody her was just fabulous. I loved playing dress-up and feeling my Marilyn vibe. She’s the ultimate diva.”

The performer says she will be channeling her “inner Marilyn” on the next leg of her cabaret tour , which features a revamped show with an April residency at New York City’s Feinstein’s 54 Below and more summer dates scheduled across North America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grsMk_0evzmqf300 The Countess Cabaret resumes this year with an April residency at New York City’s Feinstein’s 54 Below.Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

“This is an all-new show with all-new music. I take songs and turn them on their heads and make them all mine. You’re going to see ‘F-Bombs on the G,’ which is my new rap song that I made about my time on the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ I’ll be singing my classics, too, of course,” de Lesseps teases.

“And I still do a Q&A with my audience, which is one of my favorite parts of the show, to really connect with my fans.  I just feel very lucky to be back on tour and back on stage.”

