Copperworks To Debut A Mystery Whiskey For April Fools’ Day

A deep dive into the shape-shifting, polarizing grape that’s America’s favorite—and most misunderstood—variety. I got my start in wine with Chardonnay, a million years or so ago in 1997, helping out with the harvest at a winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The winery's Chardonnay was emblematic of the era: ripe with apricot and tropical fruit notes, fermented and aged in new oak, buttery and almost unctuous. And yet it was also somehow zippy with citrus acidity. A recent vintage had gotten a 92-point score from a famous wine magazine, but the winemaker laughed dismissively when I asked him about it. "Of course it did! I acidified the shit out of it because I knew they'd love that. Idiots." Then he wandered off, pumping his arms like a weight lifter and grunting "fat oak, fat oak, fat oak!" Interesting guy. Safe to say I learned a lot that fall.

