ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

OC’s Night In Venice to Feature ‘America’s Got Talent’ Star

By Eddie Davis
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 67th annual Night in Venice Parade, the kind of party which could only happen in Ocean City, is Saturday, July 23rd. The boat parade begins at 6 pm at the Longport Bridge and winds its way along the Ocean City lagoon. Registration is now open to all boat and bayfront...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9

7K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow SoJO 104.9 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CinemaBlend

Why America's Got Talent: Extreme Needs More Episodes If It Returns For Season 2

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the finale of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Read at your own risk!. It seemed like America’s Got Talent: Extreme had only just started by the time the finale rolled around. The series from start to finish ran for less than a month over five episodes, which is pretty quick compared to a regular season. Should the spinoff return for Season 2, I think it needs more episodes to reach its full potential.
TV SERIES
Las Vegas Sun

Curtain Up: America’s Got Talent, iHeartRadio Festival, Pearl Jam and more Vegas showbiz news

“Amystika” did not open for previews as planned at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood over the weekend. The all-new show created by Angel and Franco Dragone is currently scheduled to debut on April 2, which had been previously advertised as the production’s proper opening. The Sun did not receive any official statement about the change in plans, but very early on March 12, Angel posted on social media that he was recovering from an old injury that was exacerbated during his performance in “Mindfreak” on March 11, which clearly would have influenced his weekend activities. “Amystika” is set to run at 10 p.m. after “Mindfreak” at 7 p.m. in the same space, a demanding schedule to say the least. “Mindfreak” is back onstage tonight, March 16, and continuing its regular Wednesday-Sunday schedule this week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Ocean City, NJ
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Philadelphia, PA
Ocean City, NJ
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
6abc

American Idol Recap: Biggest star ever?

LOS ANGELES -- Week 2 of auditions on American Idol from Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles featured one contestant who left Katy Perry speechless and Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in awe. ***SPOILERS BELOW!***. Hailing from Virginia, Kenedi Anderson auditioned in Los Angeles. She's 17 and at first, seems like...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

American Idol Cranks Up the Emotions in Week 3 — Watch the Best Auditions

Click here to read the full article. Meeting Lionel Richie proved to be a religious experience for men and women of all ages on Sunday’s American Idol, elevating him to “Bell-Bottom Jesus” status. The first to weep at the sight of Richie’s iconic ‘stache was Tristen Gressett, an Alabama teen whose peace necklace, feather earring and love of James Brown screamed old soul. So it came as no surprise when the 17-year-old said, “I want to bring back something that never should have left — soul.” The natural showman came in hot with a big performance of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Evancho
Ocean City Today

West OC's Church retiring but ready to live

West Ocean City’s county commissioner is ready to “smell the roses.”. That was the phrase Worcester County Commissioner James “Bud” Church used often in discussing his decision to retire from his position of the last 20 years when his term expires later this year. Church, 80,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Parade#United States#South Jersey#Oc#The Ocean City Pops#Nbc
Daily Mail

America's Got Talent: Extreme: Alfredo Silva's Cage Riders wins first season and $500,000 grand prize

Alfredo Silva's Cage Riders were crowned the winner of the first season of America's Got Talent: Extreme on Monday and received the show's grand prize of $500,000. For the finale, the extreme motorcycle stunt group upped their dangerous audition performance to win the superfan's vote by adding a fourth motorcycle rider inside their 'cage of death' dome that was built to only accommodate three riders.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Vicki Barbolak: Meet ‘America’s Got Talent’s Funniest Mom

Vicki Barbolak took the world by storm with her raunchy comedy routines during Season 13 of America’s Got Talent. The comedian’s tell-it-like-it-is jokes were a hit among the judges and the audience at home. She was Laugh Out Loud funny and wasn’t afraid to be open about her rollercoaster career, age, and flaws. Vicki finished the season in the Bottom 5, but she left a lasting impression on the hit show.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Most Dangerous Acts From 'America's Got Talent Extreme,' Ranked

After 16 seasons of America’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell finally created a separate space to focus on the more extreme acts. He is joined by Travis Pastrana and Nikki Bella on AGT Extreme to judge daredevils who push themselves to the limit when they perform. Although the contestants make these performances look easy, the acts are incredibly dangerous.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Source of the Spring

J. Hollinger’s to Feature Live Jazz Brunch, Prime Rib Night

As J. Hollinger’s is approaching its anticipated opening in downtown Silver Spring, more information is coming to light about what the modern American restaurant will offer. Eater reports that the restaurant, from Jerry Hollinger, owner of The Daily Dish in Silver Spring and The Dish and Dram in Kensington, will feature a live jazz brunch and prime rib night on Sundays.
SILVER SPRING, MD
L.A. Weekly

Want To Make It In Hollywood? Grammy Award-Winning Artist Damon Sharpe Has Some Advice

To sit down with Grammy and ASCAP award-winning producer, songwriter, DJ and recording artist Damon Sharpe is to sit down with Hollywood Royalty. The artist has contributed many chart-topping hits and has helped produce some of modern music’s most popular albums, which cumulatively have sold over 40 million copies. On this week’s episode of the L.A. Weekly Weekly podcast, host Brian Calle has an intimate conversation with Damon to give listeners an honest Hollywood rags-to-riches tale. Except in this story, there’s no fairy godmothers or nepotism to hold up the ladder, just raw talent and an unwavering work ethic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy