The leaders of extremist Jewish group Lev Tahor were sentenced to 12 years in prison for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl for an illegal marriage

Two leaders of the extremist Jewish group Lev Tahor were sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The leaders, Nachman Helbrans and Meyer Rosner, kidnapped a teen girl who had escaped an illegal marriage.

Helbrans showed no remorse and plotted to kidnap her again from jail, prosecutors said.

Two leaders of the extremist Jewish cult Lev Tahor were sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday after they were both found guilty of kidnapping charges for a scheme where they smuggled a 14-year-old girl from New York to Mexico for an illegal marriage.

The leaders, Nachman Helbrans and Meyer Rosner, also received an additional five years of probation and are required to register as sex offenders.

Helbrans and Rosner were found guilty at a trial in November. A jury found that they masterminded a scheme to kidnap a 14-year-old girl and 12-year old boy from their mothers' home in New York and spirit them away to Mexico before trying to bring them to Guatemala, where Lev Tahor has sought to evade the scrutiny of authorities in North America and Israel.

Nachman Helbrans took over Lev Tahor in 2017. Rosner served as his top lieutenant, according to prosecutors. Under their control, in Guatemala, the younger Helbrans and Rosner arranged for the girl — who is also Helbrans' niece — to marry an 18-year-old man, when she was 12 years old.

"Lev Tahor leadership, including HELBRANS and ROSNER, required young brides to have sex with their husbands, to tell people outside Lev Tahor that they were not married, to pretend to be older, and to deliver babies inside their homes instead of at a hospital, to conceal the mothers' young ages from the public," the Justice Department said in a November press release .

In November 2018, the girl and her mother escaped from the cult's base in Guatemala and traveled to New York. The following month, Helbrans and Rosner kidnapped her and her older brother and smuggled them to Mexico, reuniting the then-14-year-old girl with her 20-year-old "husband."

The children were recovered in Mexico and returned to their parents, but Helbrans and Rosner made two more kidnapping attempts in March 2019 and March 2021, prosecutors said — including while Helbrans was in jail awaiting trial.

In a sentencing memo, prosecutors wrote that Helbrans had "no qualms" about his crimes.

"Helbrans' unapologetic support for underage sexual relationships and his unsuccessful defense at trial that he was merely 'rescuing the children' — an argument that is untethered to the facts and predicated on a string of lies — suggests that he would repeat his efforts the day he is released from prison, if not sooner," they wrote.

Lev Tahor was founded in the 1980s by Nachman Helbrans' father, Shlomo Helbrans. The group holds extremist beliefs that have marginalized it among Jewish communities around the world. Shlomo Helbrans forbade the teaching of any Jewish text except for the Torah, or Old Testament, and the books he wrote personally.

Nachman Helbrans took over the group after his father died in 2017. Mendy Levy, a former Lev Tahor member, previously told Insider that it became more extreme when the younger Helbrans took over. He said Nachman Helbrans instituted the policy of forcing underage marriages.

"I was 15 years old. They wanted to force me to marry a 12-year-old girl, who was also my first cousin," he told Insider. "I didn't want to and she didn't want to, so I had to get myself out of there."

The group has traveled around the world, avoiding child welfare and law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, and Israel.

As of early 2022, the group has sought to find footing in Bosnia, Herzegovina, and North Macedonia, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency . Members who have escaped have continued to plead for authorities to continue investigating Lev Tahor and help reunite them with family members.