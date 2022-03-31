ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Up-And-Comer Country Musician Joshua Ray Walker Celebrates Dallas Roots

By Ken Molestina
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHjvZ_0evzh9PS00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you haven’t already heard of Dallas born and raised country music up-and-comer Joshua Ray Walker, then chances are you will soon.

The 31-year old is one of the most talked about and well-known musicians in the local Dallas music scene.

He’s already broken onto the national stage with his most recent album “See You Next Time,” and his hit single “Sexy After The Dark.”

J.R., along with his band, recently performed the song on late night television.

His recent success and popularity has exploded, so much so that he is booked touring and playing gigs all across the U.S. throughout 2022.

We caught up with the artist during a brief visit home in Dallas recently where he spoke about his music, his influences, and maybe one day becoming a Grammy winner.

He said his new hit “Sexy After Dark” was written during the pandemic and is a fun departure from his typical traditional country sound.

Walker said, “You know, the whole song is about going out and being in that dive bar where nobody knows you.”

He added, “I was just like, ‘Man, I want to write a song that I can like party to, that I can have fun to.’ I just wanted to try and write something fun that would appeal to more people… maybe a woman would show up to the show every once in a while.”

His style has been called both sultry and even Alt Country by some, but Walker says it’s really all just a mash up of influences that he grew up on in East Dallas.

While speaking about his sound, he said, “The sounds and the smells and the tastes of this neighborhood… they all made it into my music. I have Tejano horns in some songs and soul in the music.”

He went on to say,   “I draw a lot from modern pop music too. I think Lizzo has been my most listened to artist the last 2 years… I just try to bring people the most sincere show that I can. I write songs from the heart, and I try to perform them that way.”

A few days after our original interview with the star, we met him again at Three Links in Deep Ellum, where he played a show for a packed house of all of his home town fans.

Just before going on stage he said, “I’m nervous before every show. In town, out of town, but I know this crowd’s got my back. This is my home, and I’m never more proud then when I am playing for these people who have supported me before anyone else did.”

He said maybe one day he can even deliver a Grammy award to all those who have supported him and the city that raised him.

“Of course, I want a Grammy to look at one day. If nothing else, it helps to bolster Dallas you know?” he said with a grin.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Country music star Jeff Carson dead at 58

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
MUSIC
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Fox5 KVVU

Country singer Walker Hayes announces concert in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country singer Walker Hayes will get ‘fancy’ on the stage at Mandalay Bay Beach. Hayes has announced he will perform on April 23, 2022, as part of Mandalay Bay’s Concert on the Beach Series. He will perform his smash hit, “Fancy Like”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Boot

Country Hitmaker Brad Martin Dead at 48

Country singer Brad Martin has died. The singer-songwriter, who scored one solo hit via Epic Records in the early 2000s and also played in a county duo signed to Curb Records, died on Friday (March 11) at the age of 48. According to his biography at Allmusic.com, Martin grew up...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Rolling Stone

Willie Nelson’s First Show Since His Sister Bobbie’s Death Was Every Bit As Emotional As You’d Imagine

Click here to read the full article. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, this year’s Luck Reunion, the daylong gotta-see-it-to-believe-it festival at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch outside of Austin, was already destined to be special. Fans and artists alike were eager to commune in one of the most magical festival settings in the country. But the death of Bobbie Nelson, Willie’s older sister, last week at age 91 increased the emotional weight. As an original member of Willie’s Family Band, “Sister Bobbie” was at her piano and by her brother’s side for nearly 50 years — Thursday’s headlining performance marked...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#East Dallas#Comer#Alt Country
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
109K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy