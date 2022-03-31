ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) _ Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.1 million.

The Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $89.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.4 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $318.7 million.

Afya shares have decreased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.41, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFYA

