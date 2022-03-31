ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Minjee Lee co-leads at Chevron, plans to caddie for brother Min Woo Lee at Masters Par 3 Contest

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umBuF_0evzb0Ff00
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

RANCHO MIRAGE, Cali. – It’s a special fortnight for Australian siblings Minjee Lee and Min Woo Lee. Minjee Lee, last year’s Amundi Evian champion, holds a share of the early lead with Jennifer Kupcho at the Chevron Championship, where the women are taking their final major championship laps around the Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Minjee, 25, opened with a 6-under 66 on a picture-perfect day in the desert.

Next week, Min Woo, 23, will make his debut in the Masters. On Wednesday, Minjee plans to caddie for her younger brother in the Par 3 Contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iolue_0evzb0Ff00
Min Woo Lee of Australia celebrates with the trophy after winning the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2021 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Minjee won’t be the first major champion to caddie in the Masters Par 3. In 2018, former No. 1 Ariya Jutanguarn looped for good friend Kiradech Aphibarnrat. In 2016, Lydia Ko caddied for Kevin Na and even hit a tee shot.

“He kind of asked me very casually,” said Minjee, who will also make her first trip to Augusta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiHov_0evzb0Ff00
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 06: Lydia Ko, signs an autograph as Kevin Na of the United States looks on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Min Woo qualified for the Masters by finishing in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at year’s end (49th). He has twice won on the DP World Tour, most recently last summer at the Scottish Open.

The Lees became the first siblings to win USGA titles. Minjee won the 2012 U.S. Girls’ Junior while Min Woo won the 2016 U.S. Junior.

Minjee, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, has won six times on the LPGA, including last year’s Evian in a playoff. Her previous best finish at the ANA is a share of third in 2017.

“I know I have one under my belt,” said Minjee of winning majors, “but I do want a little bit more.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
The Independent

Absence of Phil Mickelson not the only change at 86th Masters

As the only major championship to be played at the same venue every year, the Masters naturally lends itself to maintaining cherished traditions.There is the pre-tournament par-three contest, the white boiler suits worn by the caddies and, of course, the green jacket presented to the champion by last year’s winner.Yet even Augusta National is not immune to change and the 86th Masters will see plenty, including the absence of Phil Mickelson, the presence of a new world number one and increased yardage on the 11th and 15th holes.Mickelson is taking a break from golf following the fall-out from his explosive...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Golf#Cali#Australian#The Dp World Tour#Evian#Ana
CBS Sports

2022 Masters predictions, odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods picks from advanced model

Just one golfer in the 2022 Masters field has the opportunity for golf immortality since a win would complete his career grand slam. Rory McIlroy will have his eighth try at becoming the sixth person to win the modern grand slam, as the Irishman already has wins at the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship on his resume. McIlroy's best finish at Augusta National Golf Club is fourth place (2015), although he also has two top-five finishes over his last four appearances. The Masters 2022 field will tee off Thursday, April 7, with McIlroy one of the heavy favorites.
GOLF
SkySports

Rory McIlroy 'comfortable' with game ahead of the Valero Texas Open and The Masters

Rory McIlroy has altered his preparation for his eighth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam and could not be happier with the difference in his game from 12 months ago. At this time last year, McIlroy had turned to coach Pete Cowen to rediscover his form after missing the cut in his Players Championship title defence and being thrashed 6&5 by Ian Poulter in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

MASTERS '22: Facts & figures for the 86th Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the Masters:. Tournament: The 86th Masters. Site: Augusta National Golf Club. Purse: To be determined ($11.5 million in 2021). Field: 91 players (six amateurs), with one spot open for Texas Open winner. Cut: Top 50 and ties. Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau exit Texas Open early before Masters

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two big names to miss the cut at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. A week before the first major of the year DeChambeau and McIlroy had to bow out after missing the 1-under cut line at TPC San Antonio. McIlroy, 32,...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Masters survey: How much do players spend in the gift shop? And what's the best thing to eat at Augusta National?

The Masters lights up the golf world every April, its spiritual setting warming hearts around the globe. Among the awakening are the players who take to the architectural gem framed by an explosion of colors. To the man, they love to talk about the unparalleled tournament between the Georgia Pines at Augusta National Golf Club.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy