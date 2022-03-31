ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The best food and drink events in Kansas City this weekend: April 1-3

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHead on a wine-themed scavenger hunt, bar crawl to ’90s hits or solve a murder mystery over dinner this week. “Find clues and solve puzzles hidden all over our beautiful winery grounds. Each right answer will take you to the next clue in your journey. You might find some wine out...

Axios Twin Cities

3 things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

It's a great weekend to get outside! Here are three things to do in the Twin Cities:💐 Celebrate the arrival of spring (hopefully) Saturday at Midtown Global Market's Holi, an ancient Hindu celebration also known as the Festival of Colors. Free. 🎭 Wear your best cosplay outfits, meet voice actors and play tabletop games this weekend at the annual Anime Detour Convention in downtown Minneapolis. $40+. 💧 Welcome the warm weather at Sunday's Härdsmälta Pond Skim and Festival, where brave participants try to ski or snowboard across a melting lake. Free admission if you bring three nonperishable food items to donate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Robb Report

How to Make a Wild Eyed Rose, a Classic Cocktail With an Irish Whiskey Backbone

Click here to read the full article. In order to talk about the Wild Eyed Rose and why you’ve probably never heard of it, I think first we should talk about what a “pickle-back” is. In case you’ve never had the pleasure, let me describe it to you: First, pour a shot of alcohol, usually Irish whiskey. Then open a jar of pickles, but instead of grabbing one, you use a few fingers to hold back the pickles while you pour the liquid—that silty turbid medium, the sweetened vinegar brine, the stuff you’d throw away without a second’s thought once the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

The Best Ham to Order for Your Holiday Dinner

Easter is coming (and before you know it Thanksgiving and Christmas). Find out what the best ham options are to serve up on your table, according to a blind taste test. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
RECIPES
Robb Report

Taste Test: This Cask-Finished Whiskey Is Like a Manhattan in a Bottle

Click here to read the full article. Let’s consider the Manhattan for a moment, one of the most elegant and simple whiskey cocktails. Just four basic ingredients are required—vermouth, bitters, whiskey (traditionally rye) and a maraschino cherry for garnish (preferably Luxardo instead of those bright-red, artificial ones). This drink is a classic for a reason. It offers equal parts sweet and spice, and a booze-forward character that makes it a good start or end to any evening. Over the past few years, there have been many attempts to translate this cocktail to the expanding ready-to-drink market, and the results have...
DRINKS
Sierra Sun

Sierra-at-Tahoe plans to open for 1 weekend in April

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe is planning to open for one weekend only in April to celebrate 75 years. Resort officials made the announcement on Friday that Sierra will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, conditions permitting. “Seventy-five years of history, cherished...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
#Food And Drink#New Favorite#Food Drink
BoardingArea

Upcoming In-Person FTU Events: New York City (March 19-20) & Dallas (April 2-3)

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. In addition to the Frequent Traveler University (FTU) virtual seminars I have written about over the last year, FTU has several upcoming in-person events in the coming weeks spread out across the country. If you have the FTU Online Annual Membership, please remember to use your $49 discount coupon when purchasing a ticket. These events partner with the Travel & Adventure Show, so you have free access to the show along with your FTU ticket. Here are the next 2 in-person FTU events:
DALLAS, TX
KCTV 5

St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City: A list of events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While the City of Fountains may be a good distance from the Emerald Isle, there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate the renowned Irish holiday of St. Patrick’s Day locally. Parades. 9 a.m. — 45th annual World’s Shortest and Smallest St. Patrick’s Day...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWQC

LeClaire event offering free food, drink samplings

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday guests who joined the “Taste of LeClaire” event had the chance to receive free food and beverages, as well as discount specials from various shops, bars, and restaurants in the town. The event ran from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Two businesses...
LE CLAIRE, IA
Eater

Score Crowd-Pleasing Bites at These Restaurants and Bars Near Providence Park

Providence Park — the home of the Portland Timbers and Thorns — provides an ample selection of cool concessions, ranging from Wolf’s Head barbecue to Zenner’s hot dogs to Sizzle Pie pizza. But some folks like to focus on the game the second they walk through the gates. The good news: The stadium sits smack dab between Goose Hollow and Nob Hill, two great Portland food neighborhoods. Whether you’re looking for a fancy celebration dinner after the final goal, or a quick pre-game lunch before the ball hits the field, these restaurants, bars, and cafes offer something outside the standard sports bar fare. (For those seeking the traditional pre-game beer and wings, Kingston or the Cheerful Bullpen will do the trick.) All of the restaurants on this map are within 10 minutes walking distance from the park, so no need to hop in a car after finally nabbing a parking space. Fans without tickets can watch games at one of these sports bars.
PORTLAND, OR
ABC 4

Local bakery spreads love one treat at a time

Local baker adds a dash of love to every pastry! Callie Pickle, Pastry Chef from Love Baked by Callie joined hour one of GTU to share with viewers Upcoming Markets, Monthly Specials, Cakes and Special Events, and the mantra for Love Baked. Pickle is passionate about paying forward. Pickles’ mantra...
FOOD & DRINKS
KSN.com

Best espresso beans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For coffee junkies, there’s nothing better than the perfect espresso drink to wake you up in the morning. Searching for the ultimate espresso beans you can brew at home can help you achieve your favorite cafe drinks in your own kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

CÎROC Is Releasing 4 Tropical Ready-to-Drink Cocktails, So Summer Is Obviously Coming Early

If you’ve been dreaming of warmer days and longer nights, you may be in luck. Though technically we have a little while to go before the onset of summer, if you’re anything like me, you just want to have the feeling of summer. From Cinnabon-inspired milkshakes to fruit-flavored sips to boost your energy, whatever taste of summer I can get early, I’m all for it.
DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

Spilling The Tea On CBD Drinks: Pros, Cons & 7 Top Brands

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Of all the ways to consume hemp-derived CBD, drinking it has to be one of the tastiest. You can now find the plant compound (which has a pretty neutral, earthy flavor on its own) tucked into sweet teas, fizzy sodas, and smooth cold brews. These CBD-infused drinks may go down easy—but do they actually deliver any benefits? Here's what experts have to say.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mike's Hard Reveals The Fate Of Their Seltzer Drinks - Exclusive

Hard seltzers have had a lot of hype these past few years, and brands are continuing to hop on the trend, making them even more popular. This summer will have no shortage of new and exciting flavors as canned cocktails remain an easy go-to drink. Mike's Hard Lemonade knows this all too well with the company's famous single serve options seen at so many beach parties and outdoor barbecues.
FOOD & DRINKS

