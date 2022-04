The Seattle Seahawks are having a very interesting offseason. They made one of the absolute biggest moves in the NFL when they traded away quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In return, the Seahawks got quite the haul. They landed quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. But that wasn’t the only franchise-shattering move. They also released future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner is still only 31-years old and likely has at least a few more very good years left in him. But Seattle decided to save the cap space and go full-rebuild. That will all start with the number nine pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

