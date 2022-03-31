ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Karla Welch and ThredUp Give Thrifting Tips Ahead of Festival Season

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5GHZ_0evzXpfR00

Click here to read the full article.

With Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival just a few weeks away, attendees are certainly busy planning their outfits. And according to ThredUp’s Festival Fashion survey, nearly half (42%) of this year’s festival-goers say they plan to buy a new outfit. That’s an estimated 26.9 million looks purchased for the return of festival season, said ThredUp.

To help combat single-use fashion, the secondhand retailer has partnered with celebrity stylist Karla Welch to help consumers embrace thrifting via its festival shop consisting of thrifted looks styled by Welch, as well as offering items from her own styling closet.

She told FN, “My number one piece of advice for new thrifters is to search for fabrics and brands that are known for their durability, like Levi’s denim or a fab leather jacket. Classic styles like these will stand the test of time.” Welch noted a pair of combat boots and cutoff denim shorts as go-tos, adding these items can be worn long after festival season.

Another thrifting tip? “Be open to the magic of the surprise! I never go looking for one thing — I sort of let it find me,” she said.

Third-party retail analytics firm GlobalData conducted a survey of 2,000 American adults over 18 in February 2022 asking questions about their shopping behaviors, particularly for events including music festivals and concerts. ThredUp also found that 40% of Gen Z consumers say it’s unlikely that they will re-wear the outfits purchased for music festivals.

One way to solving fashion’s waste problem is buy used clothing. If every festival shopper thrifted their outfit this year instead of buying one new, it would save 940 million lbs of CO2E, which is equivalent to taking 564 million cars off the road for a day.

With that, Welch is selling more than 30 pieces that consumers can shop to wear to music festivals and beyond. Prices range from $14 to $225. In addition, she has styled eight signature looks fit for festival-goers where they can find similar items to shop now on ThredUp.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit. The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes. The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle. She accessorized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ashley Tisdale Unveils Her ‘Frenshe’s Picks’ Curated Line of Sandals With Koolaburra by Ugg

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashely Tisdale and Koolaburra by Ugg announced a curation of “Frenshe’s Picks” for her website Frenshe.com. Frenshe is a community-driven platform inspired by Tisdale’s desire to be authentic about mental health and wellness. The product curation is a message of creating an inviting, comfortable space to be candid about all aspects of life blended with the everyday comfort of Koolaburra. The edit includes five different types of spring sandals that reflect the iconic ease...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Revolve Adds Activewear, Todd Snyder Launches Swim, Good American Taps Layne

Click here to read the full article. REVOLVE TO EVOLVE: Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand. The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
WWD

Telfar and Eastpak?; Gabrielle Union Adds Shoes

Click here to read the full article. GUESSING RIGHT?: Twitter users are guessing that Telfar’s secret collaboration is with Eastpak, the lifestyle brand that specializes in bags, backpacks, travel gear and accessories. A spokeswoman for Telfar said speculation began to bubble up Wednesday, but the official reveal won’t take place until March 30, ahead of the medium and large bag drop date on March 31. A spokesperson for Eastpak, a division of VF Corp., couldn’t be reached.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Fall 2022Front row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2022Miu Miu RTW Spring 2022 As reported in WWD Wednesday,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style. The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday while sitting alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Rihanna's Leather-Bra-and-Vest Look Is Peak '90s Grunge

Following appearances at Fashion Month where she attended the Dior show in a sheer lace slip, Off-White in a leather minidress, and Gucci swathed in purple fur, Rihanna is not slowing down. Every maternity style moment she executes is more memorable than the last. For an outing in Beverly Hills,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Tried On the Best Spring Dresses at Nordstrom—5 That Have Me Fully Obsessed

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring officially in full swing, it's time to ready your wardrobe, and we're here to provide a little shopping inspiration. We got to try on some of the best spring pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for spring wardrobe builders that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Festivals And Concerts#Festival Fashion#Fn#Globaldata#American#Gen Z
Footwear News

Normani Makes a Sheer Arrival in Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Normani stepped out in a striking look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, hit the red carpet at the post-awards bash in a see-through off-the-shoulder dress featuring layers of black tulle worn over a creamy beige satin bodysuit with a corset design from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 spring couture collection. The “Worth It” hitmaker donned a pair of slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo featuring a platform and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Normani accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Her New White Trench Coat With Black Suede Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears made a polished style statement in a photoset on Instagram today that showed the musician wearing her new coat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the outfit, Spears donned a white cozy trench coat that had a matching waist tie for a uniform and slick appearance. The coat had a slightly plunging neckline and also had flowy sleeves. The pop star accessorized with a silver...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

These Celeb-loved Rain Boots Are Nearly 50% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you live in a rainy climate or will be heading to a destination with unpredictable weather, a good pair of rain boots will save you quite a bit of trouble should you get caught in a downpour. When shopping, you'll want to look for a pair that's comfortable to walk in, easy to take on and off, and, of course, fully waterproof. Bonus points if the rain boots are also fashionable and don't make your feet sweat. Hunter has long been a favorite rain gear brand among shoppers and celebrities with its stylish and functional footwear, and it's easy to see why. Even Hollywood stars like Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted in the brand's boots over the years. And right now, select boots are on sale for up to 46 percent off at Nordstrom Rack, so there's no better time to shop (and prepare for April showers).
APPAREL
Footwear News

Charli D’Amelio Edges Up Midi Dress With Height-Boosting Chunky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charli D’Amelio took an edgy approach to her latest look on Instagram on Monday. The TikTok star posted a series of photos where she’s seen in a green and black printed midi dress with a slit along the leg. The dress also featured button detailing throughout. D’Amelio accessorized with a Prada shoulder bag. silver hoop earrings, a bracelet and rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by cd (@charlidamelio) The social media...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Bella Hadid Wears Athleisure The Supermodel Way

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid has a knack for making even athletic gear look chic. The model is an expert at keeping things casual yet stylish...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Willow Smith’s Punk Rock Style Over the Years Includes Unexpected Choices, Bold Risks & Futuristic Glamour

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith’s style has always held an artistic edge, making her a style star to watch. The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is known for taking bold risks on the red carpet, veering from the futuristic to fully glamorous. Over the years, Smith has made a name for herself with numerous fashion projects – whether sitting in Dior’s haute couture front row, starring in an Onitsuka Tiger campaign or posing at the “Vanity Fair” Oscars after-party. Since she was a teenager, the musician and actress has become a standout for her edgy,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots. The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy