Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 0: Roord nets as She-Wolves end Gunners Champions League run with a battling second leg win

JILL ROORD helped deliver a knockout blow to Arsenal’s Champions League hopes as Wolfsburg booked their place in the semis.

The ex-Gunner’s strike and an own goal paved the way for a 2-0 victory as the German giants dispatched a WSL side for the second time this term.

Jill Roord was on target netting Wolfsburg's opener in the first half Credit: Getty

The 3-1 aggregate result denied the North London side the chance of a last four spot nine years on from their last semi-final foray.

Gunners skipper Kim Little said: "It’s incredibly disappointing [to go out].

"We’ve progressed a lot since the last time we were at this stage against Paris Saint-Germain and I think we played a lot better and have played a lot more powerfully in games.

"I think we still now can see that we’ve got a little bit more to go to be able to compete and win it at these later stages in the Champions League.

"We all as players and as a team will go away and make sure that we can do all we can so when we come back to being at this stage again, which will happen, so we can go further."

Arsenal came into the game without the services of in-form winger Beth Mead who troubled their rivals with her pace and trickery last time out.

Her presence was a miss for the visitors as was Lia Walti's with her effectiveness in linking the play between defence attack alongside Little.

The visitors found themselves harried at times in the first half with their opponents giving them little time to settle on the ball.

Wolfsburg took an early lead through Roord in the eighth minute.

The Netherlands ace flicking the ball beyond Manuela Zinsberger following a flick on from team-mate Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir.

The hosts thought they had a second around the 16th minute with Tabea Wassmuth’s thumping effort.

However, a Wolfsburg player was very visibly offside, and the goal was eventually declared so after a long VAR check.

Arsenal had an attempt on goal around the half hour mark with Steph Catley prompting a save from Almuth Schult from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Zinsberger made fine a stop with her feet following a low strike from Svenja Huth.

The second half saw Jonas Eidevall shuffle his deck with Caitlin Foord replacing Tobin Heath.

And Nikita Parris and Jordan Nobbs came on later in place of Frida Maanum and Katie McCabe.

Vivianne Miedema went close to netting for the Gunners with her header hitting the crossbar in the second spell Credit: Getty

The Gunners began to pressure their hosts with Vivianne Miedema close to latching on to a loose ball after Schult spilled it in the 58th minute.

But later disaster struck with Leah Williamson unintentionally turning the ball into her own net.

The Arsenal ace was attempting to get a boot to Jonsdottir’s dangerous cross, but saw the ball fizz beyond Zinsberger in the 73rd minute.

The visitors looked to bounce back striking the woodwork twice late on.

Wolfsburg will face Barcelona in a Champions League semi-final first leg game on April 23 Credit: Reuters

First with Miedema’s header bouncing off the crossbar and Williamson’s effort hitting the post in the 75th minute.

And there was a late VAR check for a pen after Nikita Parris hit the turf in box,

However the appeal was denied and the hosts saw out the win to secure a last four clash over two legs with Barcelona.