ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Todd Bowles calls replacing Bruce Arians 'bittersweet'

By ROB MAADDI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDe87_0evzXLcz00
Buccaneers Bowles Football New Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to the media during an NFL football introductory news conference Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Todd Bowles earned his way in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball.

He’s not afraid to talk offense.

The new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be shy about sharing his ideas with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady.

“I’m the head coach. I get to do whatever I want,” Bowles said Thursday, a day after taking over because Bruce Arians moved into a front-office role. “I’m not going to call plays. I understand that. But I have input on how defenses are trying to attack them. I have input on certain situations going into the half, two-minute or third downs or going for it or not going for it and those types of things. That’s my job and I have the freedom to do that. At the same time, I understand and respect Byron and Tom a great deal and they know that. I think we’re off to a good start from a communication standpoint and we just have to keep building.”

Bowles gets a second opportunity after going 24-40 in four seasons with the New York Jets from 2015 through 2018. He also was an interim head coach in Miami for three games in 2011. He becomes only the 12th minority to get a second head coaching opportunity since 1963, according to data in the NFL’s 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Report.

“When I first started in New York, you try to do things the right way and you don’t do it your way, you end up having regret. So I’m going to do it my way,” Bowles said.

Arians joined Bowles at his introductory news conference and learned the Buccaneers will induct him into the team’s Ring of Honor this season. Brady also was in attendance.

Arians, who turns 70 this year, said his decision to step down as coach was about “succession” and making sure he turned the team over to Bowles with an opportunity to succeed. When Brady unretired on March 13, Arians realized the time was right.

“Succession is way important to me,” Arians said. “This has been my dream for a long time. Guys that know me, they knew I wanted one of my guys to take over.”

Arians dismissed reports of friction with Brady, saying it “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Bowles and Arians have a relationship that dates more than 40 years. Bowles played safety for Arians at Temple in the 1980s and was defensive coordinator on Arians’ staff in Arizona before joining him in Tampa.

“He is the most influential coaching figure and father figure that I have ever had in this league,” Bowles said, adding that it was a bittersweet feeling when he got the news from Arians.

Bowles made it clear he has a different personality than Arians.

“The only thing we have in common is our bald heads,” Bowles said. “He smokes, I don’t. He drinks, I don’t. So, we never got in each other’s way.”

Arians led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in 2020 and an NFC South title in 2021. With Brady back, Bowles takes over a team that has championship aspirations.

“Good players make good coaches so you always want to have good players,” Bowles said. “I’m not going to apologize for inheriting a talented team. I’ve had less success with a team. It’s different to the fact that I don’t think I can go into this trying to be Bruce. I would fail miserably if I tried. ... I can be me.

"I understand a lot of things I’ve learned from my coaching experience, especially from him so I’m going to take that approach. The one thing I know is I know I can coach football players regardless if you’re an All-Pro or a rookie. All of your players want to be coached and help them get better. I can help people get better and I’m going to use my approach.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

133K+

Followers

97K+

Posts

49M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bruce Arians Has 2-Word Response To Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following Bruce Arians’ retirement decision. While there has been talk of tension between Brady and Arians, the two are not backing those rumors up. “Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Shares What He Heard About Bruce Arians

Bruce Arians’ sudden retirement announcement on Wednesday night has speculation swirling around the NFL world. Could the head coach’s departure have anything to do with the return of Tom Brady?. Brady’s former New England teammate Rich Ohrnberger certainly seems to think so. Back in February, Ohrnberger, who...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Is Retiring: NFL World Reacts To Crazy News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild offseason continued on Wednesday night. According to a report from NBC Sports and the Los Angeles Times, which has since been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching. Arians will be moving into a front office role in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Bill Belichick Is Trending Following The Bruce Arians Decision

There’s a rumor floating around that the real reason Tom Brady un-retired is because he was guaranteed Arians would end up retirement. Speculation has been running rampant that Brady and Arians didn’t have the best relationship. Funny enough, the same thing has been said about Brady and Belichick....
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians’ New Role With Buccaneers Revealed

Bruce Arians’ time as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an end this week, but he’ll remain around the team for at least the 2022 season. It was announced earlier this week that Arians will shift over to a front office role with the Buccaneers. As for his actual title, it turns out he’ll be a senior consultant for the organization.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Ap#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Explains Why Bruce Arians Retired Now

Bruce Arians’ sudden retirement as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caused an immediate whirlwind of speculation around the league. Did Tom Brady’s return have anything to do with his departure? Or was it simply just a sudden change of heart?. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes...
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Yanks minor league manager Balkovec back after facial injury

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
MLB
NBC Sports

Todd Bowles will call Bucs defense in 2022

There will be another head coach calling defensive plays in 2022. Todd Bowles will have those duties for the Buccaneers in the coming season. Tampa Bay’s new HC confirmed those plans in his introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon. He also confirmed a Wednesday night report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and inside linebackers coach Larry Foote will be the team’s co-defensive coordinators.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Front Office Sports

Tampa Bay Trusts Todd Bowles To Win Even After Brady

When Bruce Arians stepped down as the Buccaneers’ head coach Wednesday, he said he wanted to ensure incoming HC Todd Bowles “would have the best opportunity to succeed.”. With QB Tom Brady back in the fold and much of Tampa Bay’s winning core intact, that’s the immediate reality. But the Bucs, who reportedly signed Bowles to a five-year contract, are clearly also entrusting him with a new QB down the road.
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
133K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy