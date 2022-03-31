ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove earns seventh straight win with 5-4 win over Aloha

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
 1 day ago
The Vikings rally back from a four-run deficit to defeat the Metro League Warriors.

It wasn't easy, but the Forest Grove softball team managed to keep their winning streak alive with a 5-4 comeback win over Aloha on Wednesday, March 30, at Forest Grove High School.

With the win the Vikings improved to 7-1 on the season and secured their seventh straight victory since dropping their season-opener to No. 9-ranked Lakeridge.

Forest Grove trailed the Metro League Warriors 4-0 after 4 ½ innings but rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth, another in the sixth to tie the game, then got the game-winner on a Kaimalino Ingram sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored Katelyn Petersen.

Overall, Vikings head coach Jeremy Ingram was pleased with the win, but at the same time needed no reminder that things certainly could've been better.

"It wasn't our cleanest game," Ingram said. "We made some good plays early to limit the damage, but we made our share of mistakes out there. But we found a way to get it done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zM4Y5_0evzXCgS00 The coach didn't cite specifics but said that for whatever reason his team was uncharacteristically sloppy against Aloha—something he said had not been the case prior to their game with the Warriors.

"Most of the mistakes were just errors," he said. "We dropped a fly ball, made a couple bad throws, things that haven't shown up all year but got us today."

The Vikes were led by Petersen who finished 3-for-3 with two RBI, including a two-run triple that ended at the plate following an Aloha miscue in the field. Additionally, Violet Royalty added two hits, Hailey Yon tallied two of her own, and Megan Hall was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

After three scoreless innings, Aloha took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when back-to-back doubles by Brooklyn Sweatman and Alexandria Altes set the table for a third two-bagger by Nalana Warfield. They added to that lead an inning later when Sweatman singled-in Taylor Vandebrake to make it 3-0, then made it 4-0 when Abigail Zeigler followed that with a single of her own.

Forest Grove cut into the lead with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth on Petersen's error aided round-tripper, followed by Hall's two-out single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xo1Yw_0evzXCgS00 Vikings relief pitcher Ella Taplin shut the Warriors down over the final two innings, setting the table for Ingram's game-winning sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Coach Ingram said that despite the Vikes' sloppy play at times, he was proud of the fight they showed coming back from four down.

"It was great," he said. "They didn't give up, kept fighting, and we scratched a close one out."

Despite riding a seven-game winning streak, Ingram certainly wasn't interested in crowning his team, but he did say afterwards that he's pleased with where the team is, but more importantly excited about where they can go if they continue to improve.

"I feel great," Ingram said. "With this program we're learning how to win, having fun doing it and getting better every day. And that's exciting."

Aloha was led by Sweatman, Zeigler and Warfield, all of which tallied two hits.

