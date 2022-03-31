ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two Men Taken to Hospital Following Fire in Edmundston, N.B.

By Mark Shaw
 1 day ago
Two men are being treated in hospital, including one who reportedly jumped from a second-storey window Thursday morning to escape a fire that ripped through a house containing two apartments in Edmundston. Firefighters arrived at the house on Ordonnance Avenue shortly after...

