Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn is urging Pennsylvanians be mindful of woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases. “Spring is here and that means more people spending time recreating outdoors, which is why it is important to remind the public of the danger of wildfires,” Dunn said. “One act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests, where wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind.”

SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO