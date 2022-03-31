Internet Slams Wife for Encroaching on Husband's 'Guy Time' with Friends
"Let your husband have his friends, they're not yours," one commenter...www.newsweek.com
"Let your husband have his friends, they're not yours," one commenter...www.newsweek.com
My time with my wife and family is precious to me. My wife and I have always been best friends and we both have friends that we share time with! I don't have many friends left, but not her fault! They've died of alcohol related problems it drug problems! My best friend since first grade died the same day my mother did! Him that morning, my mother that afternoon! I was totally devastated and my heart ripped completely out! Almost unbearable grief! My wife,my soul mate, my best friend was there through it all. When my brother passed away last year, my friends never came by and some never even bothered to come to his memorial service! My wife, my best friend ever was there through it all, yet again! I could never repay her kindness and her love shown towards me! I do the same for her and always have! Childhood sweethearts that resulted in marriage 2 daughters and 4 wonderful grand children and 48 years later, we're still going!
Expecting a spouse to retreat to another part of a home you both share, when having friends over is inappropriate and disrespectful. They need to plan their guy and girl time around each other. Compromise.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 15