ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Congrats to this NFL Tiger and his wife

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAskz_0evzTemA00

Congratulations to this former Clemson standout and current NFL veteran.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley and his wife, Natalie, have welcomed a new addition, baby Deacon, to their family.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tyler Shatley (@tyler.shatley)

Shatley, who recently re-signed with the Jaguars on a two-year deal , has spent his entire NFL career (2014-21) in Jacksonville after originally signing with the franchise as an undrafted rookie on May 12, 2014. He has started 18 games for the Jags over the past two seasons and made 33 starts in his NFL career.

Shatley began his Clemson career (2009-13) as a fullback for the Tigers, before moving to the defensive line in 2010 and the offensive line in the spring of 2012. He played in 51 games and made 27 starts during his career as a Tiger, including 25 starts on offense over his final two seasons when he registered 60 knockdowns over 1,776 snaps.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0evzTemA00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congrats#American Football#Tigers#Usa Today Sports#Clemson Variety Frame
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

It’s no secret the Atlanta Falcons need help at wide receiver. With that said, the front office addressed that position group this Friday with its latest signing. Per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are signing wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal. Byrd, 29, spent the 2021...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Alex Smith has largely spoken fondly of his final NFL team. But he recently spoke very candidly about the state of the team’s front office. In an interview with Rich Eisen, Smith acknowledged that it may be difficult for Commanders QB Carson Wentz to find...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Terrell Owens & Johnny Manziel are now teammates

Two of the most mercurial personalities in the NFL’s recent history are uniting to play together. Terrell Owens is reportedly coming out of retirement and joining the Fan Controlled Football League where he will play for the Zappers, who currently feature Johnny Manziel at quarterback. The 48-year-old hasn’t played...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers promote Larry Foote to co-defensive coordinator

The buzz around Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters on Thursday afternoon was primarily surrounding the departure of head coach Bruce Arians and the introduction of new leader Todd Bowles. The team also announced another significant personnel move, promoting someone Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be plenty familiar with. After being selected by...
NFL
The Associated Press

Evan Neal takes center stage at Alabama’s pro day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Evan Neal was the big man at Alabama’s pro day, and not just because of his towering physical presence. The Crimson Tide’s 6-foot-7, 337-pound left tackle was easily the highest-rated prospect going through pro day Wednesday before representatives of all 32 NFL teams. It didn’t matter that he was just doing position drills.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy