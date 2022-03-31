Congrats to this NFL Tiger and his wife

Congratulations to this former Clemson standout and current NFL veteran.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley and his wife, Natalie, have welcomed a new addition, baby Deacon, to their family.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tyler Shatley (@tyler.shatley)

Shatley, who recently re-signed with the Jaguars on a two-year deal , has spent his entire NFL career (2014-21) in Jacksonville after originally signing with the franchise as an undrafted rookie on May 12, 2014. He has started 18 games for the Jags over the past two seasons and made 33 starts in his NFL career.

Shatley began his Clemson career (2009-13) as a fullback for the Tigers, before moving to the defensive line in 2010 and the offensive line in the spring of 2012. He played in 51 games and made 27 starts during his career as a Tiger, including 25 starts on offense over his final two seasons when he registered 60 knockdowns over 1,776 snaps.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks