Forest Hills Central’s Hallock AP Division 1 top player

By STEVEN KAMINSKI
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Forest Hills Central girls basketball coach Kristina Prins has called Theryn Hallock a freak athlete more than once over the past four years.

However, Hallock has continued to amaze her coach right down to the final weeks of her high school days.

“She picked up soccer this year,” Prins said of Hallock, who has joined the Rangers soccer team that advanced to the state semifinals last year. “She hadn’t played since middle school. She had her first tournament and had three of her team’s four goals. She is just a freak athlete. So watch out for her this spring.”

Hallock, a Michigan State University commit who was a Miss Basketball finalist, has earned one more award. The senior has been voted the Michigan Associated Press Division 1 Player of the Year by the AP All-State panel.

Hallock enjoyed a big senior season for the Rangers. She averaged 26 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.5 steals, 4.8 blocks and shot 54.3% from the floor. Hallock finished the year with 546 points, with the 5-foot-9 guard scoring 50 of them in 74-45 win against Greenville on Feb. 22. That was one point shy of the Grand Rapids area record of 51 that Grand River Prep’s Mariah McCully scored in 2014.

“You couldn’t take your eyes off her on the floor,” Prins said. “She definitely stepped up when needed. She is a special player. I feel very fortunate to have gotten to know her on and off the court. I’m very, very proud of her.”

Michigan State is next for Hallock, and she will keep her green-and-white family tradition thriving. Her father Ty Hallock played football for the Spartans as does her brother Tate. Brother Tanner is a former MSU football walk-on.

Hallock finished her career with a school-record 1,589 points. But Prins said that the Spartans will get more than a tremendous player. Prins said Hallock is a fantastic leader, too.

“She played on an AAU team that had six Division I players on it,” Prins said. “Coming to high school, she had to learn to be a leader. She had to teach her teammates how to get into the gym and she had to learn patience. She had to understand that they might not catch something that her AAU teammates may catch or make the shots they might make. I honestly think it made her a better player.”

Hallock will join friend Abbey Kimball at MSU. Kimball, who starred at West Catholic, was runner-up in the Miss Basketball voting to Detroit Edison’s Ruby Whitehorn.

The Rangers finished the season 10-12 overall. FHC was eliminated in the district finals 69-53 to Rockford, which advanced to the state semifinals before losing to eventual champion West Bloomfield. This marks the second consecutive year that Hallock has been voted first-team all-state, having averaged over 23 points last season.

“She is an incredible player and an incredible person,” Prins said. “She is very well deserving. She led by example, she led by her work. That’s not to say there weren’t frustrating times, but she learned from it, and it will help her next year.”

Hallock was joined on the first team by Macy Brown of East Grand Rapids; Kennedy Blair, Dearborn Divine Child; Deyonce Thompson, East Kentwood; Brooke Daniels, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North; Janae Tyler, Holt; Jaci Tubergen, Hudsonville; Gabby Reynolds, West Ottawa; Sarah Rambus, Flushing; and Madison Skorupski, Clarkston.

Coach of the year is Kyle Theisen of Midland Dow.

The Division 1 girls’ basketball All-State team was selected by a panel of eight sports writers.

The Associated Press
