Identity verification is becoming a need of the hour for industries due to the criminal possessed risks and to further ensure customers’ satisfaction. Ever since digitization, cybercrimes, data breaches, identity, and electronic frauds have become a matter of concern for every industry. Customers’ information safety is of the utmost interest to every industry. Countering this is the increase in data breaches accompanied by identity thefts. This phenomenon is making customers lose their trust in businesses. This is why improved identity verification of customers as well as stakeholders has become mandatory for industries to ensure authenticity, satisfaction, and security.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO