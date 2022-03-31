ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Securities Trading Platform Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Zacks Trade, Webull, Merrill Edge, Zerodha

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Securities Trading Platform Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Securities Trading Platform market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Securities Trading Platform Market and factors...

www.thedallasnews.net

MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in 2022 and Holding Forever

If you buy stocks for multiple decades, they can 10x or even 100x your initial investment. Autodesk is a software company serving the engineering, construction, and architecture industries. Nelnet is a diversified conglomerate with a great track record of compounding shareholder value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Globalization Over? Why BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Yes

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), said Thursday that he believes Russia's attack on Ukraine will have a lasting impact on the global economy. A New World: In his annual letter to shareholders, Fink said the global geopolitical tensions that began during the COVID-19 pandemic have now been pushed past a tipping point.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
POLITICS
Motley Fool

Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

Chinese stocks staged a monster rally on Wednesday. But risks to the sector remain -- as Bloomberg reminded investors last night. China stocks staged a remarkable rally on Wednesday, with shares of internet giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), for example, surging ahead a staggering 36.8% in one single session, online gamer Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) jumping a mind-boggling 47.6%, and video streamer iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) coming this close to a 50% gain in one single day -- up 49.8%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
dot.LA

Venture Firm Chapter One Launching Crypto-Focused Incubator

While some skeptics argue that crypto is a trend, venture investors like Chapter One are betting that it’s here to stay. After raising a $40 million fund in December to back early-stage Web3 startups, the Los Angeles-based venture capital firm has launched a crypto-focused incubator called Chapter One Studios, TechCrunch reported Wednesday. The six-month program starts in April and will provide three startups with a $1 million investment and the option to work out of Chapter One’s L.A. office; in exchange, the venture firm will take a 15% stake in each of the companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA

