Braves release veteran infielder Brock Holt

 1 day ago

The Atlanta Braves parted ways with infielder Brock Holt on Thursday after the 10-year veteran requested his release.

Holt, 33, wasn’t going to make the Braves’ Opening Day roster as players such as Phil Gosselin and Pat Valaika were ahead of him in the backup infielder competition. Gosselin currently looks most likely to land the open spot.

Holt signed a minor league deal with Atlanta earlier this month and was invited to major league camp.

Holt batted just .209 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 76 games with the Texas Rangers last season.

Overall, Holt owns a .262 average with 25 homers and 234 RBIs in 751 games in 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2012), Boston Red Sox (2013-19), Milwaukee Brewers (2020), Washington Nationals (2020) and Rangers.

Holt was an All-Star in 2015 while a member of the Red Sox. He batted .280 with two homers and 45 RBIs in 129 games that season.

Atlanta also optioned left-hander Dylan Lee and outfielder Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett. Lee made history during the 2021 postseason when he became the first pitcher to make his first start in the World Series.

–Field Level Media

