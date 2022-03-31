ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyper Light Drifter follow-up is a gorgeous 3D roguelite with co-op

By Shaun Prescott
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Just months after releasing Solar Ash, Heart Machine has revealed a follow-up to the beloved pixel art action RPG Hyper Light Drifter. A departure from its predecessor, Hyper Light Breaker is a 3D third-person action game in a roguelite format, retaining the speed and colour of its forebear but replacing pixels...

