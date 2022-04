Middletown North 11, Long Branch 0 (5 Innings) Senior Colin Dowlen struck out 14 of the 16 batters he faced in a five-inning, one-hit shutout and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI to carry the Lions (1-0, 1-0) to a win over the Green Wave (0-1, 0-1) in the season-opener for both teams.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO