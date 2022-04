LOS ANGELES -- Teresa Leong had known for years that her kitchen scraps weren't really trash. But at first, she wasn't sure what to do with them. Sometimes she'd just toss a bell pepper into the bushes, figuring it would decompose and feed the greenery. But that wasn't a comprehensive solution. Then she tried washing unused veggies down the drain, knowing they'd be converted to reusable gas at the city's sewage treatment plant. But massive downloads of greens, even ground up in a blender, clogged the drain in her Studio City apartment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO