New York City, NY

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop Lit Up SoHo

By Alvin aqua Blanco
 1 day ago

Source: @aqua174 / HHW

Nigo and Steven Victor know how to get the people going. In correlation with the release the I Know NIGO album, the Victor Victor label and brand teamed with Shopify to host a pop-up shop in NYC where fans could cop their highly coveted merch.

Source: Shopify / Shopify

It went down on Saturday (March on my 26), the day after Nigo dropped his critically acclaimed second album. Among the projects high power features are Pusha T and Pharrell, who we mention here because they both slid through the VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify pop-up. Also spotted inside, besides the shoppers and fans who cued up for hours for their chance to get inside, were artist KAWS, the LOX rapper Jadakiss and Desus of Desus & Mero fame.

The limited-edition merchandise collection includes lush varsity jackets, tees, dog collars, leashes and bowls, skate decks and baseball bats. Besides the aforementioned goods, the in-store experience at 131 Greene St. also included DJ spinning tunes, a skate ramp, ballpark seating that choice for selfies and vintage video game stations.

The online shop will launch in April. Until then, check out photos from the event in the gallery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUweU_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045y9h_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EN7VQ_0evzMHLg00
Source:HHW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiOZV_0evzMHLg00 Source:HHW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yCQ0_0evzMHLg00 Source:HHW

Source:HHW

Source:HHW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7u36_0evzMHLg00 Source:HHW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xi8BR_0evzMHLg00 Source:HHW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjPzG_0evzMHLg00 Source:HHW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajmS2_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvtwI_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwQdm_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxw25_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nXkJ_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTL5u_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058Vl6_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRUsN_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6cjC_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G86IL_0evzMHLg00 Source:Shopify

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

