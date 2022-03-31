ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

“Zero to 100”: Erie County Sheriff recounts being shot in line of duty

By Marlee Tuskes
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZ0xN_0evzGMY300

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just days after a high-speed chase where three Buffalo police officers were shot, the Erie County Sheriff is sharing his own story about when he was shot in the line of duty. Sheriff John Garcia said the morning of February 1, 2010, was a normal one. In fact, he was getting […]

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo

13K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Release Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Hertel

The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff John#Police#Line Of Duty#The Erie County Sheriff
WIVB

Chautauqua County man accused of stalking woman

MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with stalking, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. This past Thursday, New York State troopers responded to I-86 in Mina after receiving a report that a woman was being followed. According to State police, 26-year-old Sherman resident Andrew Graham...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

19-year old Fatally Shot in Buffalo

Another fatal shooting in Buffalo. Officers responded to the call just after 3:40am this morning in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. A male was struck by gunfire while inside of a residence during some type of party or gathering.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Amherst man facing 15 years on gun, drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.
AMHERST, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
explore venango

Two Local Men Behind Bars After Emergency Personnel Respond to Overdose in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two local men are in jail after emergency personnel were dispatched for a report of an overdose in Oil City. Officers of the Oil City Police Department, members of the Oil City Fire Department, and Community Ambulance Services were dispatched via Venango County 9-1-1 around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, to 11 Harold Street, in Oil City, for the report of a male overdose (unknown age).
OIL CITY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

48-year-old woman dead after driving off the road in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old woman is dead after rolling her car off the road Friday evening in Amherst. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. when the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, rolled her vehicle off Hopkins Road into the woods near the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management Area, according to Amherst Police. […]
AMHERST, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police release IDs of 2 killed in Sunday State Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police Tuesday released the names of the two victims killed in a deadly shooting on State Street early Sunday morning. Charles Robinson, 31, and Lonnie Keys, 28, both of Rochester, were killed. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. at 471 State St. Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy